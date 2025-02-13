Enhle Mbali's son Anesu turned 14, and the actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on his birth and growth

Mzansi fans and celebrities flooded her comments with warm birthday wishes, celebrating the young man's milestone

Enhle, who adores motherhood, recently also marked her younger son Asante’s 8th birthday with a similar loving tribute

Can you believe that Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's son Anesu is now 14 years old? The actress poured her heart out in a touching post to mark her many boy's trip around the sun.

Enhle Mbali celebrates son's birthday

Enhle Mbali never misses a day to celebrate her sons. The dotting mom, who shared a sweet birthday message for her son Asante when he turned eight, posted another message for her firstborn Anesu.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress, who loves hanging out with her two boys, reflected on the day she gave birth. The star shared that she was scared and excited but could not wait to meet her baby. The post read:

"Just yesterday I was in the Delivery room with my mom, scared and excited couldn’t wait to meet you and introduce you to your dad as he rushed back. Now you’re taller than me and Barry White's voice is creeping in.

"Your sweet soul, gentle spirit and strong yet polite personality let me know God lives in you. Happy 14th birthday My Anesu pie 🦋❤️ #ILoveBeingAmom #EmpressEnhle."

Mzansi celebrates Enhle Mbali's son

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the actress' page with sweet birthday tributes for Anesu. Many wished the young man well on his 14th birthday.

@dee_rasedile said:

"Mbali…!🥹🥹 a whole 14 year old! ❤️😭 Happy birthday to him and happy momversary to you mama🥂🥂"

@sanamchunu7 commented:

"Happy birthday baby boy🎂🎉❤️"

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"Happy birthday Champ ❤️🎂"

@2meleng said:

"Can’t believe how grown he is 😮! Happy 14th Birthday Mommy’s King ❤️"

@twnzboutiq commented:

"Yho the mother looks so young bcoz they grow so fast. Happy birthday to your baby boy❤️"

Enhle Mbali hangs out with her children

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one thing about the actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Is that she always makes time to bond with her children, even with her busy schedule.

The Blood Legacy actress made headlines once again on social media after she took a picture of herself and her sons in their matching Christmas Pyjamas in December last year.

