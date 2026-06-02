A new setup is set to shake up how science is taught across several schools

A partnership approach is opening up better access to practical learning tools in classrooms

The project is part of a long-term drive to grow STEM education in local communities

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Cutting the Ribbon: Mr K Mogaswane, Mr Madzhadzhi, Mr S Mahlangu and Dr T Khubana

Source: UGC

A private sector company and an education NPO have teamed up to open a new science resource centre at a secondary school in Ekurhuleni North. The aim is to improve science teaching and learning across nearby schools.

Ardagh Glass Packaging-South Africa, together with education partner PROTEC, has officially launched the Science Resource Centre at Masiqhakaze Secondary School. The centre will support teachers and learners from 46 schools in the district by making science equipment and learning tools more accessible.

Refurbish lab into shared learning resource

The upgraded space was created from an existing science lab, with work starting in June 2025. It has now been turned into a shared resource hub where schools can borrow equipment and consumables to help bring experiments into the classroom.

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Officials say the shared model is meant to boost hands-on learning, especially in schools that have struggled with limited lab resources.

The Gauteng Representatives from PROTEC, Ardagh and the department of Education stand together

Source: UGC

The launch brings education and industry together

The opening event was attended by school leadership, district education officials, and representatives from Ardagh and PROTEC. Among those present were Ekurhuleni North District Chief Education Specialist Kagiso Mogaswane, Ardagh Glass Packaging-South Africa executive Simangaliso Mahlangu, and PROTEC CFO Dr Talifhani Khubana.

They highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and education stakeholders in strengthening science education in public schools.

STEM access to reach across the district

The Masiqhakaze centre joins similar facilities at Alberton and Dalpark Teacher Centres, bringing the total number of operational Ardagh for Education Science Resource Centres to three.

Launched in 2024, the Ardagh for Education initiative is a 10-year project aimed at improving STEM education in communities around the company’s operations. It targets over 200 schools, more than 1 100 educators, and over 300 000 learners in the coming years, as part of a wider push to build future skills in science and innovation.

Learners demonstrating the equipment in the Science Centre

Source: UGC

What STEM actually means and why it matters

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and it simply groups together subjects that focus on problem-solving, innovation and practical skills. These fields are closely linked because they all rely on logical thinking, experimentation and real-world application, whether it’s in a lab, a tech company or an engineering project.

The term is widely used in schools and universities because there is a growing global push to get more learners into these areas. Many countries see STEM as key to future jobs, especially in industries like tech, engineering, healthcare and research. As a result, studying STEM subjects is often linked to better career opportunities, both locally and internationally, since these skills are in high demand.

More Briefly News Stories on STEM

Source: Briefly News