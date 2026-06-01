USA— The United States Embassy in South Africa has used a direct public contradiction to counter claims by the Iranian Embassy regarding US visa allocations for Bafana Bafana. The online dispute emerged on May 31, 2026, amid the broader ongoing international war between Iran and the United States, which began on 28 February 2026.

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The US hit back after Iran's criticism of the delay in Bafana Bafana travelling to America. Image: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The confrontation began when the Embassy of Iran in South Africa published a post claiming that the United States had failed to issue travel visas to the South African national football team. The Iranian mission accused the US of prioritising "politics over people" and undermining sports diplomacy.

The US Embassy responded on its @USEmbassySA X account by publishing a graphic titled "THE FACTS". The document juxtaposed the Iranian claim directly against an official statement from the South African Football Association (SAFA). In the referenced graphic, SAFA expressed appreciation to the US Consulate General in Johannesburg for expedited visa processing that enabled the team to travel.

By utilising SAFA's own words, the US mission delivered a rebuke to Tehran's narrative and concluded with a message confirming its assistance to Bafana Bafana and stating that the mission looked forward to a great World Cup.

The diplomatic exchange demonstrates how the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States manifests in official communications. The US Embassy used statements from local sports authorities to address the claims made by the Iranian diplomatic mission in South Africa.

View the tweet here:

Source: Briefly News