Reality TV star and influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni went viral after sharing her progress in turning a new apartment into a home for her and her children

Weeks after announcing her move, she gave followers a glimpse of the fully furnished apartment, featuring stylish and inviting decor

Fans flooded the comments to praise the transformation, admiring her resilience despite past public relationship challenges

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Vuyokazi Nciweni shared the progress of furnishing her new apartment. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star and influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni is turning the page on her past, and fans are here for it. Just weeks after announcing her move into a new apartment, Nciweni went viral on social media after sharing a glimpse of the stunning, fully furnished space she secured for herself and her children.

On 31 May 2026, Vuyokazi ushered in a new month with an official apartment reveal, showing the work she has put into turning her new space into a home.

"From empty spaces to a home that’s finally starting to feel like mine. Watching my vision come to life has been such a special feeling, and I’m so grateful for how far this space has come. Every piece was chosen with love, and I can’t wait to keep making this place feel even more like home."

The apartment featured chic, minimalistic pieces, blending modern elegance with a warm, inviting atmosphere that perfectly reflects her fresh start.

Vuyokazi Nciweni transformed her new apartment into a home for herself and her children. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Her new chapter comes weeks after Vuyokazi celebrated her daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday alongside friends, family, and her baby daddy, Mpumelelo Mseleku.

The couple ended their relationship in 2024, a year after their son, Nzulu, was born. They had been together for several years, a period Nciweni described as "toxic."

Following the separation, Vuyokazi moved on and got engaged to celebrity Chef Xolani Sabelo, though they too suffered their own challenges in their relationship. Their short-lived engagement ended in late 2024 after Chef Xolani went on a viral tirade claiming he never wanted the marriage and was coerced into it. Vuyokazi subsequently left him, and despite his public apologies, the couple's relationship ended.

Vuyokazi has since moved forward, focusing on healing and solo parenting her children. She also treated herself to a mommy makeover, which she has credited for boosting her confidence as she embraces this independent lifestyle.

Her latest home transformation is the ultimate visual proof of that healing journey. For fans who have watched her navigate high-profile breakups and public heartbreaks, seeing her build a peaceful, stylish sanctuary for her family is a full-circle moment.

Watch Vuyokazi Nciweni's video below.

Fans admire Vuyokazi Nciweni's stunning new home

Within hours, her comments section was flooded with love from fans admiring her impeccable decor and cheering on her resilience in the wake of past relationship drama.

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Mbaliy Ngiba joked:

"We're coming to ask for some salt! Congratulations, Vuyo!"

hope_maziibuko said:

"Proud is an understatement! Girl, you did it!"

enhlemashenge_ posted:

"When someone plays in your face, no revenge. Reflect so you don’t attract nonsense again, and you elevate like this. WOMENHOOD IS PROUD OF YOU, VUYO."

lihlenaledi_vukani reacted:

"Once more, congrats, babe. Your space is so warm and welcoming. Love it."

Fans and peers congratulated Vuyokazi Nciweni on the stunning transformation of her apartment. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s new pictures raise questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s latest pictures, which left fans guessing after spotting her finger without her wedding ring.

Online users speculated that the reality TV star may have left her polygamous husband, with many in the comment section celebrating.

Source: Briefly News