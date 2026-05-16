Former reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni recently announced that she has embarked on new beginnings

The former Izingane Zes'thembu star showed off her new apartment, expressing gratitude

Nciweni's move left many people inspired, especially looking at her past drama with baby daddy Mpumelelo Mseleku

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Vuyokazi Nciweni has celebrated buying a new apartment. Image: vuykazi_nciweni

Source: Facebook

Vuyokazi Nciweni has celebrated purchasing a new apartment. The former Izingane Zes'thembu star announced on Instagram that she is a proud owner of a new apartment.

Vuyokazi Nciweni celebrated new apartment

Nciweni, who rose to fame on the Mzansi Magic show when she was in a polygamist relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku, has changed her address. On Saturday, 16 May 2026, Vuyokazi showed off her new house keys as she posed in the not-yet-furnished apartment.

"God's timing will always make sense. New keys. New beginnings. Thank you @centralblue_ for welcoming me to your neighbourhood," Nciweni wrote.

Nciweni recently went viral for her body transformation and how she underwent several surgeries to get rid of some of her problem areas.

Fans are extremely happy for Vuyokazi and very proud of her latest achievement.

mapreza shared:

"Ouh, you just got me so emotional. Look at God. My heart is jumping with pride. Ouh Sthandwa Sam, I’m beyond proud. God is showing up for you, and I love every minute of it."

thando_mduvana stated:

"It’s her turn. We’re winning this side. Congratulations, baby girl."

busiesam replied:

"Oh Vuyo, your story is a motivation to young women that you can start over and win in life, congratulations sthandwa God must continue to bless you more. What a personal win sana. I’m so proud of you, Vee! Congratulations."

On X, people are proud of Vuyo, who recently got a new tattoo, but some fans cannot shake the feeling of her realising her worth, two kids later.

Reacting to a post by @florish79814, which is captioned, "I'm so happy for Vuyokazi, you will rarely regret starting over and choosing yourself again," @Regunah_thage said, "Girl saw the light, but two kids later."

Another user said, "Sometimes the stick is the one that opens your eyes."

@laurenciamatlai added, "She had to go through it. God is about to show her that He had a better plan."

Vuyokazi Nciweni has celebrated her new apartment. Image: Vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi on being a single mom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku, who is the father of Vuyokazi's kids, is allegedly not taking care of them. In an interview, Nciweni revealed that he does not play a role in either of their lives.

"There’s no co-parenting, no allowance, no involvement. It’s just me and my parents raising my kids," she said. "Their love gives my kids so much stability."

Nciweni credited her aunt and parents, who help her when the going gets tough. She also makes it a point not to mix her relationships with being a mom, as she separates the two.

Source: Briefly News