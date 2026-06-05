Content creator Chad Nathan handed a R500 000 cheque to disabled homeless man Sidney Miller in Cape Town on 3 June 2026, weeks after a viral video of him pushing Sidney through a Sea Point storm moved South Africa and the world to give.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Chad Nathan

Source: Facebook

Chad was out jogging along the Sea Point Promenade on 12 May when storms battered the Western Cape. He came across Sidney alone in his wheelchair in the howling rain and cold, trying to reach the Pavilion bus stop where he had been sleeping. Chad pushed him nearly four kilometres through the storm without a second thought.

The story that stopped South Africa

What Sidney shared on that walk shattered Chad. Five years earlier, a car knocked him over in Sea Point and left him disabled and destitute. He had received nothing from the Road Accident Fund. One leg had already been amputated, and the other was due to follow shortly after.

Chad went home and launched a BackaBuddy campaign. South Africa flooded it. Donations climbed past R400,000 in days and eventually surpassed R1.7 million in total. On 3 June, Chad made a significant milestone official, posting a video of the R500,000 cheque handover with a message telling Sidney he is seen, valued and cared for.

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Sidney had once tried to take his own life. Now an entire country is standing beside him.

Watch the Facebook video here:

More BackaBuddy success stories

Source: Briefly News