One unexpected moment during a Cape Town storm sparked a life-changing friendship

Donations for Sidney continue growing as South Africans rally behind him

The bond between Chad and Sidney has touched thousands across social media

Chad and Sidney have built a friendship since their first encounter. Image: @expressoshow

Source: TikTok

A chance encounter on a rainy Cape Town morning has turned into one of the country’s most emotional feel-good stories. Now South Africans are in awe of Sidney Miller's transformation.

In an interview with Expresso Morning Show, shared on TikTok on 19 May 2026, Chad Collins explained how both his and Sidney's lives had changed since his decision to help Sidney during that stormy jog. The two went from strangers to developing a friendship and Chad later launched a BackaBuddy campaign to help Sidney rebuild his life.

"We raised a lot of money for Sidney in the seven days, which will give him a second chance at life."

Currently, supporters from around the world have donated over R450,000 to help with medical support, accommodation and a fresh start. Sidney's physical transformation is visible and he became emotional as he reflected on the first time Chad approached him.

“I thought to myself, did God send this man to me?”

The BackaBuddy campaign has surpassed over R450 000. Image: @expressoshow

Source: TikTok

The chance encounter that led to the change

The day their lives crossed paths, Chad Collins had decided to go for a run during a hectic Cape Town storm to clear his head. During the rainy jog, he took a route he had never used before and came across Sidney struggling through the wind and rain in a wheelchair along the Sea Point promenade. Chad said he stopped and offered to help instead of walking away.

View the TikTok video below:

Sidney’s transformation touches South Africans

The comment section quickly filled with emotional reactions, prayers and praise for both Chad and Sidney. Many people said how their story impacted their lives and several viewers also pointed out Sidney’s dramatic transformation

This is what Mzansi said on @expressoshow's page:

Shazi said:

“Well Done and Sydney looks 20 years younger”

sam wrote:

“Whenever in doubt Sidney, you did good somewhere in your life; and you might have thought staying on the streets was going to be the rest of your life story, but God came through.”

Maur O commented:

“wow... well done uncle. With God, every thing is possible 🙏”

Debbie K wrote:

“This story makes my heart warm and fills my eyes with tears.”

Alex said:

“Bro, this is so amazing. Sydney looks like a new person!”

Shawty_JB1 added:

“The transformation on oom Sydney is beautiful to see.”

wilmor commented:

“That’s why I am proud to be South African. We are truly a caring nation.”

More Briefly News stories on acts of kindness

A foreign visitor to Cape Town went viral after praising locals for constantly complimenting and warmly engaging with strangers, with South Africans saying the kindness and Ubuntu spirit are simply part of the country’s culture.

South Africans were inspired after content creator Big Man KG surprised a shopper with a trolley full of meat during a generous grocery giveaway captured in a viral TikTok video.

Learners in the US honoured a brave school principal after he reportedly disarmed a gunman during a dangerous incident, with many praising his courage and quick actions.

Source: Briefly News