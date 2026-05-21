Two young entrepreneurs from Isipingo have turned their small design hobby into a thriving, award-winning branding company through pure determination

The motivational story shows how the dedicated couple built their independent business from scratch to escape the high youth unemployment pressures

The successful founders are actively using their growing platform to inspire other hopeless young citizens to launch their own business ventures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Delicia Khader speaks about her successful commercial print shop within the Isipingo community. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Local youth entrepreneurship is making waves across KwaZulu-Natal as a 25-year-old designer and her business partner build an award-winning branding company in less than five years. The inspiring milestone shows how a small backyard initiative can rapidly transform into a highly competitive commercial enterprise when driven by consistency and hard work.

The story recently shared celebrates the young entrepreneur, Delicia Khader, and her business partner, who built SDK Graphics & Designs from scratch in Isipingo. What started as small and irregular design jobs back in 2021 officially grew into a fully operational branding business by July 2025. Facing the intense financial pressures and self-doubt that many young people experience today, the couple refused to give up. This led to them winning the prestigious “Top of Isipingo 2025” award for their outstanding car branding, custom signage, and printing services.

Crucial Business Advice for budding entrepreneurs

Starting a brand-new business requires small business owners to focus entirely on building solid financial foundations and maintaining excellent service quality. Budding entrepreneurs must avoid overextending their budgets early on, choosing instead to reinvest their initial profits directly back into essential equipment and working capital. Building a reliable local network and consistently delivering projects on time helps a small start-up gain a strong reputation, which naturally attracts larger commercial clients over time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The local entrepreneurs received official recognition for their dedication to customer service and product quality. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Starting small to overcome massive economic challenges

For Delicia, running the fast-growing branding company is about much more than just making a profit in a tough economic climate. She strongly believes that young local entrepreneurs should never be afraid to start small with whatever limited resources they currently have available to them. The founders openly admit that behind their current commercial success lie years of heavy personal sacrifices, sleepless nights, and intense business struggles that ultimately made them much stronger.

The resilient couple attributes their massive turnaround to supporting one another completely, staying highly focused on their goals, and using every setback as a valuable lesson. By sharing their personal journey, they hope to encourage hopeless young individuals to stop waiting for the perfect moment and start building their own dreams immediately. Ultimately, SDK Graphics & Designs stands as living proof that passion, resilience, and consistent hard work can still create incredible opportunities and completely change lives in South Africa, leaving the youth with a simple, direct piece of advice.

“Do not wait for the perfect moment. Start with what you have, believe in yourself, and keep going even when things get hard,” she said.

4 Briefly News entrepreneur-related articles

A Johannesburg entrepreneur went viral after providing a masterclass on how to turn local food stalls into professional and profitable establishments.

A Somali business owner opened up about the daily challenges and unique strategies required to keep a spaza shop thriving in the community, sparking an online debate.

A young entrepreneur shared a video detailing the four major mistakes she made while scaling her aesthetics business into a seven-figure enterprise.

A local woman showcased three of her seven businesses, all conveniently located next to each other, giving viewers a glimpse into her impressive entrepreneurial spirit.

Source: Briefly News