Mzansi content creator Boldy Owamie posted a TikTok video on 20 May 2026, defending her decision to like Bonko Khoza’s statement about sexual assault allegations made against him. A follower called her out with a screenshot, and Owamie came out swinging with zero apology.

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Screenshots of the video the follower commented with the screenshot showing Owamie liking the statement. Images: Owamie

Source: TikTok

She made it clear she used her verified account, not a fake one. The like was intentional, and she had no plans to take it back. Owamie said the statement met her standard because it was respectful and detailed enough for her.

Owami draws a hard line

The backlash came fast after someone posted the screenshot in her comments section. They questioned whether she truly meant to like the statement. Owamie confirmed that she did and stood firmly behind that position.

She told her followers that no amount of pressure would force her to take it back. Owamie said she would not be pushed into a corner over who she chooses to support online. She also pointed out that she had already made videos about the matter before all of this.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section in her defence. Many asked why they were expected to automatically side with Nokwe-Mseleku in the matter. Others praised Owamie for refusing to cave under public pressure.

Owamie closed the video by making her position very clear. She said what made no sense to her, she would not pretend made sense. The 'like' stood, and she had done explaining herself.

Watch the clip below:

More articles involving Bonko Khoza and Nirvana

Gabisile Tshabalala has been one of the few local female celebrities who have pledged their support for Bonko Khoza.

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku took to her official Instagram account and shared screenshots to back her allegations.

The case involving Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza reached a fever pitch after one of the actress' old social media posts surfaced online.

Source: Briefly News