One app. One payment. Every match. A new era of World Cup viewing for South African fans thanks to SportyTV.

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South African Fans to Get Access to All 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches for R10 on SportyTV

Source: UGC

Johannesburg, South Africa – South African football fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in one place for a once-off R10 payment, as SportyTV brings a new viewing experience to the country making the FIFA World Cup available through all devices and platforms, local audiences will have uninterrupted access to every match of the tournament within a single platform experience - eliminating the need to switch between broadcasters, subscriptions or viewing packages throughout the competition. SportyTV app is available via Android, IOS and SmartTV. Additionally, SportyTV and SportyBet have partnered to offer R10 back on free bets to all SportyTV subscribers.

The South African rollout will be fronted by local football legends Quinton Fortune, Benni McCarthy and Aaron Mokoena, who join the platform as pundits during the tournament. SportyTV will have 7 crews in Mexico, Canada and the United States, led by Sara Poraria, offering the best coverage of the tournament from every angle and with special attention to the Bafana Bafana.

“The FIFA World Cup is about moments that bring people together, and every fan deserves to experience that fully,” said Benni McCarthy. “Having all 104 matches in one place changes the experience for South Africans completely - it means no missed moments, no switching between platforms, just football the way it should be enjoyed.”

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The offering positions SportyTV as part of a broader shift toward more accessible, fan-driven sports viewing experiences with the best possible coverage, particularly for audiences increasingly consuming sport digitally and on the move.

“We’re redefining how South Africans experience the FIFA World Cup,” said Elias Galego, VP at Sporty Group. “This is about accessibility, simplicity and giving fans a seamless way to follow every moment of the tournament in one place with the best possible coverage .”

Sporty Group’s global football partnerships, including Real Madrid and LaLiga, reinforce the company’s growing presence within the international football ecosystem and its commitment to bringing premium football experiences to African audiences.

As the road to the 2026 World Cup begins, South African fans won’t have to choose between matches, moments or platforms.

On Sporty TV, they get the full tournament.

Source: Briefly News