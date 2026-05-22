On Thursday, 21 May 2026, Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle finally met in person at a launch event after a past controversy

Their interaction happened at the HONOR 600 Series launch event held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions after the video surfaced online, with some focusing on Wiseman Mncube’s body language

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Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle were spotted together for the first time in a viral video. Image: wiseman_mncube, ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Popular actor Wiseman Mncube finally met with former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle during a launch event. The meeting, which was caught on a now-viral video, comes just over a year after Wiseman Mncube made a racially insensitive comment about Ashley Ogle’s relationship with Sweet Guluva.

After the incident, which sparked backlash against the former Shaka iLembe actor, the duo had never met in person. Mncube and the beloved reality TV star finally met, and a video of the two together sparked a flurry of reactions on TikTok.

Ashley Ogle and Wiseman Mncube link up after online drama

On Thursday, 21 May 2026, Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle were spotted together at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where HONOR South Africa introduced the highly anticipated HONOR 600 Series, featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600. In the clip shared on Thursday by TikTok user @heymzansi, Ashley and Wiseman shared a side hug and chatted a bit. The post was captioned:

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“Ashley Ogle links up with Wiseman Mncube at the HONOR 600 Series launch.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react after Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle finally meet

The video gained traction and sparked a cocktail of reactions. Several netizens resurfaced the controversy between Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle, expressing joy that they had buried the hatchet. Others read into Wiseman Mncube’s body language, while some laughed at the use of the song Ningikhonzele by JAZZWRLD, Thatohatsi and Thukuthela.

Here are some of the comments:

@charleneroc gushed:

“Ashley has a heart of gold, just so pure and genuine always. May God continue to bless you, beautiful ❤️”

@Siyanda observed:

“He is so nervous 😂😭”

@rifhe_jayj laughed:

“He explained 100 times 🤣🤣🤣🤣don’t play with MaOgle🥰🥰🥰”

@Deebriandrea said:

“Ash-ley got a beautiful and forgiving heart ♥️💯🍒”

@Random Edits 🧚‍♀️laughed:

“Song choice 🤣”

@Triangulation remarked:

“Awkward moment 😂”

What happened between Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle?

The meeting marked a full-circle moment for Wiseman Mncube, who previously made a racial joke about Ashley Ogle. He poked fun at her race, especially the fact that she is from Wentworth. He advised Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva to run away from Ashley.

Following backlash over his comments, Mncube apologised to Ogle. This wasn't enough for some fans who demanded that he donate money to the reality TV star. The actor folded and donated money towards Ashley's fundraiser.

In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, Mncube alluded that he wanted to be friends with Ogle.

Fans reacted after Wiseman Mncube and Ashley Ogle met for the first time. Image: wiseman_mncube, ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Fans shower Ashley Ogle with more cash for her birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ashley Ogle was overwhelmed with emotion after her supporters surprised her with even more money to celebrate her birthday and Mother's Day.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant was spoiled rotten by her loyal fanbase and shared a video showing off the gifts alongside her newborn.

Source: Briefly News