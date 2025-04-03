Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube has done more than just apologise to former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle

After he made a racially insensitive joke about her, he apologised, but that was not enough for some people

Wiseman Mncube then went to her GoFundMe page and donated $55, saying that good relationships have a funny way of starting

South African actor Wiseman Mncube has joined legions of Ashley Ogle's fans who have donated some money for the former reality TV star.

Former The Wife star Wiseman Mncube donates to Ashley Ogle

Talented actor Wiseman Mncube chipped in a few dollars to former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star Ashley Ogle. Mncube posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) of Ashley's GoFundMe page after he donated $55, which equates to R1 039, 64.

So far, 309 fans have donated money to Ashley, and they have raised $43,103, roughly R812,485.55.

In his X post, Wiseman Mncube said that good relationships have a funny way of beginning, alluding to him wanting to forge one with the rising star.

"New relationships have a funny way of starting/beginning, but we all end with a happy ending. As per our agreement, I have donated."

Wiseman Mncube apologises following insensitive joke

Last week was a mess for Wiseman Mncube, who made a racially insensitive joke about Ashley Ogle. He poked fun at her race especially being from Wentworth. He said that Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva must run away from Ashley.

After his racially insensitive joke, he issued a statement apologising, but many people targeted his employer, Netflix, as he is a part of the film Go!

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ashley, her fans, and anyone else I may have hurt with my words. What I meant as a joke was thoughtless and, in hindsight, completely inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my actions and the harm they may have caused.

"I now realize the weight of my words and the impact they can have, and I am committed to being more mindful in the future. I will take this as a learning moment and do better moving forward," he said before ending the statement with an apology.

Some people were divided on this, saying Ashley had made worse statements about people while she was in the house.

Fans forgive Wiseman Mncube

Ashley's fans have forgiven Wiseman Mncube, and some have asked him to be more mindful about what he says on social media.

@symply_kimm said:

"Thank you, sir. We appreciate it."

@DoIKnowYourFaDa pledged:

"If you need help with any voting, we will be here for you."

@fleurVen19747 laughed:

"You are fully forgiven now. When you need any help with voting, shout out."

@Dudozilia said:

"Don't take what I said to heart last week. I even followed you now."

Sweet Guluva responds to questions about paying lobola to Ashley Ogle

In a previous report from Briefly News, at a press conference on Big Brother Mzansi, Sweet Guluva was questioned about his relationship with Ashley Ogle.

A fan wanted to know about his intentions to pay lobola for her, but the star made a joke about it.

