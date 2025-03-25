Big Brother Mzansi recently held a press conference for the Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva

At the conference, the 23-year-old was asked about his relationship with Ashley Ogle and if marriage was in the horizon for them

Many of his fans on social media are up in arms about the questions only focused on his relationship and not his future endeavours

Sweet Guluva was asked about his relationship with Ashley Ogle. Image: ashleyogle98/Instagram, TVBlogByMlu/X

Social media users are up in arms after Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva was asked about his intentions on marrying Ashley Ogle.

Is Sweet Guluva going to pay lobola for Ashley Ogle?

During a press conference following his official exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house, Sweet Guluva was asked various questions about his life, career and even relationship with Ashley Ogle.

However, the main focus was his relationship with former housemate, Ashley Ogle. After walking away with the sweet prize of R2 million, a member of the press asked him when he intended to pay lobola for Ashley Ogle.

A perplexed Sweet Guluva said, "I just got out." The crowd burst into laughter, and afterwards, Guluva said, "Don't worry."

The clip on X was posted by @debra_madibana.

Mzansi angered by marriage question

Many of Sweet Guluva's fans are disappointed with the questions asked at the press conference. Many argued that he is still young and just begun his career, so it would be impractical for him to focus on a relationship. Never mind settling down.

Here are some of the reactions from his fanbase.

@strikeer007 exclaimed:

"Your colleagues disappointed us. "Since you won't pay lobola for Ashley, what are you going to do with the money?" Yho!"

@sundae_hotfudge was in disbelief:

"Really? That's the only question they could ask?"

@Lisa77895576 said:

"Love his response. Leave the young man alone and ask him about his craft and his family, please."

@Tumi71 responded:

"So much pressure on a 23-year-old, though."

@Mbasa_83 asked:

"He's only 23 years old. When are they getting married?"

@CoolyNicey remarked:

"It is still early for him to decide, guys. Give the guy a break."

@mavis99042 exclaimed:

"It's non of their business. These people sitting there all hate Ashley, period!!"

@_Julz_K asked:

“Eeeh, 'I just came out.' 'I just arrived,' But ke I will say don’t worry” So that was a now?"

@yomy3030 was disappointed:

"How old is Ashley again."

@michellemodika stated:

"He’s only 23. Ask him about his career or something."

@MashaWend argued:

"Some of them are over 30 and not married, but they are now asking a 23-year-old about a marriage of a less than 4 weeks relationship. Some might have had more than 10 years relationship and still not married. Rest people give Sweet Guluva and Ashley some space."

DJ Zinhle wants to collaborate with Sweet Guluva

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sweet Guluva has landed under DJ Zinhle's radar as the star expressed interest in working with him.

DJ Zinhle reached out to his mother, Lungile Zwane, about the possibility of working with Sweet Guluva.

