The family of the former deputy president, David Mabuza, announced that his funeral would take place next week

Mabuza's death sent shockwaves across the country, including in the political landscape

The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, shared a sad tweet, and South Africans questioned his mourning of Mabuza's death

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema was saddened by the death of David Mabuza. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, mourned the death of former deputy president David Mabuza as his family confirmed the date of his funeral.

Malema mourns death of Mabuza

Malema posted a picture of himself and Mabuza on his @Julius_S_Malema X account on 4 July 2025, a day after Mabuza's death was announced. In the picture, Malema and Mabuza share a warm moment of laughter. He shared a single-word caption, followed by emojis:

"Grootman 💔💔💔," he posted.

View the X picture here:

Mabuza to be buried on 12 July

According to SABC News, Mabuza's family confirmed that he will be buried on 12 July at his home in Barberton, Mpumalanga. The African National Congress said that memorial services will be held in his honour in the three regions of the province on 10 July.

The ANC's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyana, said that the party will work with its alliance partners and political parties who want to pay their last respects to the former president.

How did Mabuza die?

According to a statement his family released, Mabuza died on 3 July. He was rushed to the hospital after he experienced breathing difficulties. He died as doctors were working in the emergency room to stabilise him.

South African political parties, including the ANC and the EFF paid tribute to him. President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences and praised him as a leader who was grounded in activism and deeply committed to the liberation struggle.

Julius Malema remembered David Mabuza. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate

Netizens debated Malema's tweet.

Floydist said:

"The politics of insults and demeaning elders must honestly come to an end. We don't want comedians and entertainers in the political arenas."

Prime Minister of KwaXhosa Republic said:

"You insult people, and today you call them grootman. You like playing the man instead of the ball."

NgwanaThari said:

"Comrade Malema, you insulted him at some stage, ignoring the fact that he is an elder and son of the soil."

Some defended Malema

Cde Nathi said:

"People are calling Malema a flip-flopper. The sooner we all understand the meaning of political tolerance, the better."

Tumi said:

"We can have opposing views politically, but have a good personal relationship."

Adhmad Omar said:

"He was his brother. He disagreed with him politically, not personally."

ANC stalwart Gertrude Shope dies

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC veteran Gertrude Shope died at the age of 99 on 23 May. Shope died in her home in Gauteng.

ActionSA described her in glowing terms and noted that she led the ANC Women's League while in exile. The Congress of the People also praised her and described her as a courageous freedom fighter.

Source: Briefly News