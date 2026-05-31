A 12-year-old girl in Gauteng lost her life in a freak accident during an Islamic ritual, qurbani, which involved the sacrifice of livestock

The religious proceedings involved a bull that panicked and escaped, causing chaos that resulted in the death of the innocent young girl

South Africans were mortified by details of the fatal freak accident that took place in the West Rand in Azaadville in the Muslim community

Tragedy stuck during a Muslim ritual in Gauteng. Image: NurPhoto / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A tragic accident on 31 May 2026 left South Africans shaken. A little girl died at the Jabadus Salaam premises when management tried to get control of the bull that escaped ahead of a qurbani. The management at the property allegedly handled the situation with a gun, and it cost the life of a young child.

According to IOL, a bull escaped the qurbani process, and workers were left running after it. They tried to put the bull down with a rifle, but it was a failure. The emergency resulted in the manager using a firearm to kill the bull with several shots. Unfortunately, a young girl who was inside the vehicle was in the line of fire, and she was shot dead.

The child died from a stray bullet during an emergency. Image: PQ / Pexels

Source: UGC

Many online users were moved by the chilling details of the heartbreaking disaster. People expressed their sadness over the loss of a very young life. The management of the property released a statement regarding the incident and stated that they would cooperate with authorities investigating the matter. They also shifted focus to the family, wishing them their deepest condolences. Read the comments below:

LaylahMoon was heartbroken over the death of the girl:

"I'm a Muslim, and we also do qurbani, but seeing this actually makes me feel like becoming a vegetarian. This is so sad. That poor animal😭"

zaahmeds786🇿🇦 argued:

"Sometimes many of us feel the same way, but I would be better off remaining silent because that sacrifice goes far beyond our feelings and emotions, with respect, sister 🤲🏼"

laurie42a was mortified:

"Yes the bull wasn’t supposed to be there!"

#Ahmedtahier mohamed#Naat#Qasi defended the manager:

"That person probably pulled out His gun to save someone, considering the bull was crazy, attacking people."

Samir Kamdar was moved:

"May Allah grant the family sabr and the innocent child the highest stage in janaah. This is heartbreaking."

Lihleshabs exclaimed:

"Holy smokes 😳"

mo was amazed:

"Who fired like that, knowing there are so many people there, lives are in danger, gun control was not obeyed, as a muslim I am very disappointed by this event."

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Source: Briefly News