Twelve-year-old Kira Meyer, a Grade 7 learner from Pretoria, has been declared brain dead by three doctors, days after falling from her electric scooter

Kira's mother, Angelique, confirmed that her daughter's lungs have also failed and that she remains connected to machines

Doctors suspect Kira may have suffered a seizure during the fall, as her older brother also began experiencing seizures at around the same age

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A young 12-year-old girl from Pretoria. Images: @PretoriaRekord

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - A Pretoria family is living through every parent's worst nightmare after their 12-year-old daughter, Kira Meyer, was declared brain dead on Friday evening, 15 May 2026. The incident, a scooter accident, happened on Mother's Day.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, had been out riding her electric scooter with her stepfather inside their residential complex on Sunday afternoon. She suddenly fell and suffered a serious brain injury. She was wearing a helmet at the time. Kira was airlifted to Milpark Hospital, where she has been in ICU ever since.

What has Kira Meyer's family shared?

In an emotional update, Kira's mother, Angelique, said she had sat with her phone for 30 minutes trying to find the right words before sharing the news. Three doctors declared Kira brain dead on Friday evening, and her lungs have since also failed. She remains connected to machines.

The family explained that because doctors have classified it as an unnatural death, certain tests and formal processes still need to be completed before an official time of death can be recorded. Kira has therefore not yet been officially declared deceased.

Doctors have said they suspect Kira may have had a seizure during the fall, which could explain why she lost control of the scooter. Angelique previously mentioned that Kira's older brother had also started having seizures around the same age.

South Africans react with prayer and hope

@Annalie Roberts wrote:

"Not RIP yet, we can still pray for a miracle. There have been cases where people declared brain dead have miraculously recovered."

@Lizelle Slabbert shared:

"When my daughter was in ICU, a young man next to her was declared brain dead but ended up opening his eyes after months in a coma. I do believe in the power of miracles."

@Angelique van Staden prayed:

"I pray that this girl will be a testimony of a miracle. God, please give this girl's parents the faith to believe their daughter is already healed. In Jesus name. Amen."

@Eddie Boshoff said

"With God all things are possible, we pray for a full recovery and healing."

Facebook comments. Images: @PretoriaRekord

Source: Facebook

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