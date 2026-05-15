Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the family of a mother and toddler killed in a crash involving his state vehicle as they prepare for their repatriation and burial

He described the incident as a fast-moving and tragic event, saying he felt helpless as the situation unfolded

Motsoaledi confirmed that police are investigating possible negligence, with drivers reportedly charged with culpable homicide

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi visited the family of the mother and toddler killed in the state vehicle crash. Images: Thulani Ndaba/ Facebook and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has visited the family of the mother and toddler who were fatally struck in a tragic road crash involving his state vehicle, as preparations continue for their burial.

Beauty Shoperai (37) and her one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Junior, were fatally struck by the health minister's state vehicle on the N1 highway near Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

Motsoaledi visited the bereaved family on Friday, 15 May 2026 , where he also addressed journalists outside the home.

Motsoaledi speaks about the tragic accident

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Motsoaledi described the incident as a devastating tragedy that unfolded within seconds and left him feeling helpless.

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“It is a tragic event that no human being could have expected,” he said,

Because the family requires assistance with repatriation arrangements to Zimbabwe for the burial of the victims, Motsoaledi said that they would be assisting the family. He noted that the Department of Health is typically involved in certification and cross-border repatriation processes, adding that officials would explore how they could assist in facilitating the arrangements.

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Reflecting on the crash, Motsoaledi said he was seated in the back of the vehicle when the impact occurred and only later realised pedestrians had been struck. He described the scene as chaotic and said visibility and reaction time were extremely limited.

He further stated that the matter of possible negligence lies with the police, confirming he had contacted senior Limpopo police officials, who have since taken over the investigation. Reports indicate that drivers involved in the incidents have been charged with culpable homicide.

Motsoaledi also raised broader concerns about pedestrian road safety, noting that, according to the Minister of Transport, 45 road fatalities involve pedestrians. He further confirmed there was no convoy at the time of the crash, stating it was a single vehicle involved in the incident.

Zimbabwean group raises funds for repatriation efforts

In related news, a Zimbabwean community group, called Bela- Bela Chema Group, is raising funds to help repatriate the bodies of a mother and her child who were killed in a tragic highway incident involving a vehicle. Group member Confidence Queen Wabvuta explained that repatriating bodies to Zimbabwe costs around R25,000 per person, excluding additional paperwork and administrative expenses.

The family of the deceased mother and toddler speak out

Previously, Briefly News reported that the family of the mother and child who passed away after being struck by the official vehicle of Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi have spoken up about the tragedy. Charles Shoperai said that his sister was a wonderful person who was social and got on with everyone. He also explained how important she was in the family, saying that she was the one who took care of their father. He also called on the minister and government to assist the family, saying that they didn’t have the money to repatriate her remains.

Source: Briefly News