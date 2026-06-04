Police arrested a Nigerian national in Lamontville after allegedly finding him in possession of cocaine during a targeted operation

The suspect later led officers to a flat in Umbilo, where police recovered crystal meth, drug-manufacturing equipment and cash worth more than R440 000

Authorities also confiscated the suspect's passport and vehicle, and he is expected to appear in court soon

Nigerian national was arrested with drugs worth over R440k in Durban. Images: Ridger Bosch/ Getty Images and @DasenThathiah/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - A foreign national has been arrested after police recovered drugs, cash and drug-manufacturing equipment worth more than R440 000 during an operation in Durban on Wednesday evening, 3 June 2026.

According to police, the suspect, a Nigerian national, was arrested in Lamontville after officers allegedly found him in possession of cocaine. Authorities believe he is linked to drug-dealing activities in several areas, including Lamontville, Umlazi, Chatsworth and Umbilo.

Police cornered the suspect in a flat in Umbilo

The arrest was carried out by a joint law enforcement team made up of the SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team, the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit, SAPS eThekwini District officers and the Excellerate K9 Unit.

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Police said the suspect was questioned following his arrest and later led officers to a flat in Umbilo that is believed to be connected to his alleged drug operation.

During a search of the property, officers reportedly discovered crystal meth, equipment allegedly used to manufacture drugs and a quantity of cash. The total value of the drugs and items seized is estimated to be more than R440 000.

Authorities also confiscated the suspect's passport and vehicle as part of the investigation.

Police said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and related crimes in communities across Durban and surrounding areas.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges related to the possession and dealing of illegal drugs. Investigations into the matter are continuing.

See post from journalist Dasen Thathiah here:

R13 million drug bust in Durban

In related news, a major drug bust rocked KwaZulu-Natal after police seized cocaine worth an estimated R13 million at Durban Harbour overnight. According to the South African Police Service, the operation followed intelligence gathered from a previous drug recovery in Gauteng in April, which indicated that the narcotics had entered the country through the Durban Harbour. During the operation, police discovered 32 blocks of what is suspected to be cocaine hidden inside the air conditioning compartment of a bus. The buses had been shipped from a South American country and were destined for Gauteng.

The South African Police Service. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Articles on the seizure of drugs

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested a 51-year-old suspect at his premises in the Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, after he was found with drugs worth over R1 million on 14 October 2025.

reported that the South African Police Service arrested a 51-year-old suspect at his premises in the Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, after he was found with drugs worth over R1 million on 14 October 2025. Over 300 kilograms of pure cocaine with a street value of R1.3 billion was recovered at the Durban harbour on Friday, 24 February 2023.SARS customs officers and police officials carried out the raid on the ship where the contraband was found.

The Hawks seized R240 million worth of cocaine in a shipping container at Durban harbour after they were tipped off about the boat carrying drugs from South America to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News