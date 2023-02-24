Over 300kg of pure cocaine with a street value of R1.3 billion was recovered at the Durban harbour on Friday, 24 February

The major drug bust conducted by SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) officers and police came after an intelligence-driven operation

South Africans have doubt that the confiscated drug shipment will successfully arrive at police storage facilities

DURBAN - Over 378 bricks of pure cocaine were uncovered on a ship at the Durban harbour on Friday, 24 February.

R1.3 billion worth of cocaine was seized at Durban harbour. Image: Ziyaad Douglas & Nasief Manie

Source: Getty Images

The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) customs officers and police officials carried out the raid on the ship where the 300kg of contraband was found. The cocaine is believed to have an estimated street value of R1.3 billion, according to eNCA.

The shipment was uncovered following a week-long intelligence-driven operation. The Sars marine unit, Durban Operations, police Crime Intelligence and National Detective Services boarded the ship arriving from South America.

The containers were offloaded in the Durban harbour and were then inspected. The inspection indicated that the containers were loaded with zinc metal products and several black bags containing cocaine.

The illicit substances and cellular tracking devices were handed over to the police for further investigations.

TimesLIVE reported that Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised enforcement agencies for the drug bust. He said by working together law enforcement can crack down on narcotics entering the country.

Mzansi weighs in on R1.3 billion drug bust

@SikhoPhilani said:

“Watch the estimated value decrease from R1.3b to R130m then to R13m and then to R130k! I've seen this movie before.”

@tshepo0825 commented:

“Expect it to be stolen from the police evidence storeroom.”

@LeboEmm wrote:

“It is going to disappear again and we'll never hear anything about the people who supposedly stole it. Standard procedure.”

@Cindyswa_M added:

“We know this algorithm. Somebody's children are going to get kidnapped then the drugs are going to "go missing" from the Hawks evidence room.”

Police bust alleged drug smuggler with contraband worth R2.4 Million wrapped in chocolate packages

Briefly News also reported that a 37-year-old man was bust with 4kg of cocaine wrapped to look like chocolates at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 4 October.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R2.4 million, and the man was charged with dealing drugs.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up on information related to drug trafficking, SAPS reported.

Source: Briefly News