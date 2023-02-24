Another fuel tanker caught alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal near Lynnfield Park in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg

Both north and southbound lanes had to be closed as the plumes of smoke were obstructing motorists

South Africans took to social media to express concerns over the recent increase in fuel truck explosions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KWAZULU-NATAL - The safety of motorists on Mzansi’s roads was questioned after another fuel tanker caught alight.

The N3 in KZN had to be closed when a fuel tanker caught alight. Image: Getty image & @Karinda_J

Source: UGC

The incident occurred on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal near Lynnfield Park in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg. North and southbound lanes had to be closed following the incident.

Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate Spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu told TimesLIVE that the truck was carrying paraffin and was therefore emitting large smoke clouds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said the roadway had to be closed since plumes of smoke were obstructing the vision of motorists.

According to a Newzroom Afrika journalist, no injuries from the fuel tanker were reported.

Several incidents, such as explosions, related to fuel tankers, have occurred throughout the country, leaving many concerned.

Mzansi unsettled as fuel tanker catches alight in KZN

@NgoniSiga said:

“Those vehicles are too close for comfort. Poor evacuation. Let’s hope it does not explode.”

@Tickiliki commented:

“Why do these tankers keep failing at high frequency these days?”

@ZozoHlumile posted:

“Another one.”

@kanana_bongile wrote:

“This is becoming a trend.”

@Contra_Govern added:

“What has happened to this industry? Are they employing incompetent drivers? Have the safety standards slipped? Have the authorities been bribed to look the other way?”

William Nicol Drive explosion: Mzansi shaken up as container transporting petrol goes up in flames

Briefly News also reported that one of the country’s busiest routes was plunged into chaos when a vehicle exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on Friday, 17 February.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said a petrol container was being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from the vehicle. The container landed on the freeway before exploding.

EWN reported that the roadway has since been closed in both directions as clean-up operations continue. The incident left many citizens concerned. However, emergency services were on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News