The area surrounding the devastating Boksburg has been closed off to the public as the community takes stock of its losses

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital has been severely damaged by the explosion and has been closed for repair

The death toll of the deadly tanker explosion that rocked South Africa has risen to 15

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Ekurhuleni have cordoned off the area surrounding OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg restricting access to the public.

OR Tambo Memorial Hospital remains closed after the devastating Boksburg explosion. Image:Deaan Vivier & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a gas tanker got stuck under a low bridge and exploded killing 15 people, including hospital staff on Christmas Eve, Saturday, 24 December.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla urged locals to use alternative hospitals after assessing the damaged infrastructure and medical equipment at OR Thambo Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, 25 December.

According to Phaahla, the area near the hospital is a no-go area as Ekurhuleni Emergency Services works to clean up the damage created by the devastating explosion, SABC News reported.

The minister said that there was major structural damage to the emergency unit and the X-ray departments of the hospital. Phaahla added that the departments would remain inaccessible until structural engineers complete their work.

Phaaphla said that the department of health would have a report detailing the state of the hospital and the kind of work needed to get the facility back on track by the end of the week, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the Boksburg explosion

South Africans took to social media to comment on the explosion.

Below are some reactions:

@SaraSeth21 said:

"Heartbroken with all the news following the #BoksburgExplosion. A woman lost 4 of her children & a man and his wife lost their lives leaving behind their 6-month-old child and 3-year-old son. Doing whatever we can to help, but it feels like it’s not enough."

@Seduwa claimed:

"I see nobody is talking about the municipality's failure to install and maintain proper warning signs around the bridge."

@Butterc02440653 commented:

"How sad."

@_cosatu added:

"Solidarity with all families affected by the #BoksburgFuelTanker explosion and other tragedies during this festive season. Heartfelt condolences."

