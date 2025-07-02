Black Coffee's Venezuelan girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, spent quality time with his mother and children

In photos shared by Black Coffee on Instagram on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Victoria is seen bonding with his family, including his two dogs

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the couple, with some reflecting on love and the power of money

Black Coffee’s bae, Victoria Gonzalez, spent quality time with his mom and children. Image: victoriagonzalezzg, realblackcoffee

Things seem to be getting serious between Black Coffee and his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez. After keeping their relationship low-key, the couple seems ready to take things to the next level.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ and his Venezuelan model girlfriend have been serving couple goals. The couple sent timelines buzzing after flaunting their matching wallpapers, and most recently, wore matching outfits.

Black Coffee's girlfriend meets his mom and children

After his marriage to popular South African actress Enhle Mbali ended in tears, Black Coffee has indicated that he is ready to walk down the aisle again. This comes after his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez met his mother, Faith Dandala, and the rest of his family.

In photos shared on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Black Coffee revealed that Victoria Gonzalez met and spent time with his family sometime in June, as suggested by the caption. The pictures were captioned:

“June’25”

The photos showcase that Victoria Gonzalez helped Black Coffee’s only daughter roller skate. Gonzalez also had some quality time with the top DJ’s mother. A photo showed the two of them smiling while looking at a phone in Victoria's hands. In a video shared with the photos, Victoria Gonzalez also met Black Coffee’s dogs.

See the photos and videos below:

Mzansi reacts as Victoria Gonzalez bonds with Black Coffee's mom

In the comments, netizens flooded the comments section with admiration, with some arguing that the popular adage about money and happiness is a lie. Others commented on Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez’s chemistry.

Here are some of the comments:

this_is_tshepo remarked:

“And someone has the guts to say money can’t buy happiness, sheesh! 😮‍💨”

smurfette_z said:

“A God of second chances 🙏🏽❤️ This was so beautiful to go through, couldn’t help but smile scrolling. You guys look so happy.”

thanduxolojindela replied:

“I love this. Stay blessed, Nathi.”

charmaine_ditshego gushed:

“It's absolutely so nice to all of you happy happy and taking good care of your family and your kids, that melts my heart struuuuu 🤞 God continue bless you ❤️”

tsukirametse_ asked:

“Could people be married to people who are not aligned with their souls?? Is it me, or does this look like a soulful connection? Haai asazi.”

sibu_glamfit argued:

“You can get married later in life to a successful divorced man and still be happy and welcomed as a step mom.”

Black Coffee’s girlfriend bonded with his mother and children. Image: victoriagonzalezzg, realblackcoffee

Black Coffee's luxury sneaker collection revealed

The June photo dump shared by Black Coffee highlighted the luxury and opulence that characterise Black Coffee's life.

Briefly News listed the luxury sneaker brands owned by Black Coffee.

The list highlighted that Black Coffee's sneaker collection is worth more than a vehicle, specifically a Volkswagen Polo GTI DSG. It was also apparent that Black Coffee is a fan of Louis Vuitton and owns several sneakers designed by his close friend, the late Virgil Abloh.

