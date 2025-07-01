An American man's celebration of a significant cultural milestone in his marriage has captivated a vast online audience.

A heartwarming video showcasing a husband's joyous achievement, which led to wedding plans, was widely circulated on TikTok

Social media users reacted with a mix of surprise at the timeline and admiration for his commitment, prompting well-wishes and requests

An American man shared his excitement after paying lobola, impressing many social media users. Image: @africanamericanfa

A delightful family moment caught the attention of social media users, revealing a unique advancement in a couple's marital journey.

The charming video was shared on the couple's TikTok account @africanamericanfam, amassing millions of views, prompting a flood of comments from viewers who were happy for the young family.

The clip opens with the man, beaming with joy, as he watches his wife and son enjoying themselves happily in a jacuzzi. The serene scene unfolds within a beautiful Airbnb accommodation he booked specifically for a grand surprise.

He then turns to the camera, proudly displaying a stunning proposal ring. With a wide smile, he playfully asks his audience if he should propose to his wife, excited about having a wedding, now that he has completed the lobola process.

Social media users debated proposing after having paid lobola, with many saying it was the right thing to do. Image: @africanamericanfam

SA reacts with love and curiosity

The viral video gained a staggering 4M views, 421K likes, and 3.1K comments from social media users who were excited to hear the news. Many expressed surprise that the couple was only now planning their wedding, with the man clarifying that they had legally signed their marriage papers, but the traditional ceremony would only proceed after the lobola had been paid.

Some commenters praised his decision to prioritise the cultural practice of lobola before the official proposal, suggesting he was setting a commendable example. Others flooded with well wishes for the couple's continued happiness, with many eagerly requesting a "lobola vlog" to share more of their experience.

User @Baradi Thornton 🧿 said:

"When these guys propose first, you guys complain that they haven’t asked the family for the woman’s hand in marriage. Y’all don’t know what you want. Congratulations! Wishing you and your queen big blessings 💕."

User @nokxy🌸❤️ shared:

"Bro, that's how it's done, I love it 🤭🤭🥰. Lucky girl she is."

User @msbinnekant1 added:

"Guys, I finally saw a guy who understands and respects culture, and guess what? It's cute, she's lucky/he's lucky. Should I cry? Should I pray for marriage now😭😍?

User @Ntombikayise Malaza commented:

"Yes, please propose to her, she's your rib🥰."

User @Geraldine Meyer added:

"Hi, wow, so excited for you guys. I was the lady screaming at you, "Are you on TikTok?" as you were driving past our house in Crystal Waters, Clanwilliam."

User @lindi said:

"We love & appreciate you more now for honouring our customs🫶🏾."

