“You Deserve Every Good Thing”: Woman Shows Lobola Amount After Hubby’s Payment, SA’s Happy
- A woman had her husband-be coming to officially claim her as his at home in a traditional gathering
- The lady shared a video on her TikTok account showing an exchange from his family that unifies both families
- Social media users were happy for the hun and took to her comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages
One lucky hun is officially off the market after her man kept his marriage promise and traditionally fulfilled her family's request to unify the two families.
The smitten hun could not contain her excitement that she shared her happiness on her TikTok account under her user handle @nompumelelonkosazaneyog0.
Showing off the Lobola money
The video starts with four men counting the Lobola bank notes, mostly R100 and R200, and putting them in stashes of R1000. It then shows a few ladies dressed in their traditional gear, with the bride carrying a dish full of gifts on her head before showing her with flowers.
Watch the video below:
SA showers the hun with beautiful messages
The post attracted many replies from social media users who congratulated the hun on her new journey and wished her a happy married life. Some could not help but hope for their turn.
User @RefiiLoeM said:
"Congratulations 🥳 I came across this post while watching Apozion."
User @IntombiYakwa Ngwane commented:
"Congratulations swidi🥰🥰🥰 Qha abafana bani thandile kulonyaka (men really showed their women love this year)."
User @Lisa said:
"Ow, I'm so happy for you, standwa sam🥹🥹❤️🔥❤️🔥."
User @Mjveza added:
"Lobola yangempela wakithi (real lobola) congratulations ey Sbali kumele ngimuthengele Hennessy wenze msebenzi omuhle kakhulu (I must buy our brother-in-law a Hennesy, he did a good job) 🥰🥰."
User @🇸🇿🇿🇦Mxo🇿🇦🇸🇿 said:
"Congratulations you deserve it 🎉🎉."
User @ChantelleZulu wished:
"Nkosyami, I'd cry😭❤️❤️I can't wait to change my surname."
