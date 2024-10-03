A video of a woman kneeling while offering her husband food caught the attention of many social media users, who took the time to share their views

The woman first gave her man water to wash his hands before following with a meal

Social media users expressed that it wouldn't be possible to do such every day, while some said it was done on the lobola negotiation day

A new makoti shared a video serving her husband while kneeling on Lobola Day. Image: @pulengmokoena6

A wife got a lot of responses after sharing a video treating her husband like a king by serving him while on her knees.

The clip was shared on the lady's TikTok page under the user name @pulengmokoena6, receiving 158K views, 49K likes, and 150 comments.

The royal treatment from the wife

In the video, the makoti kneels before her husband and gets handed a tray of food to give him. She then shows him his husband's name written on the tray.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps are divided over the video

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the makoti on her union and ask questions. Others asked for the plug on where she got her tray.

User @baby_ghel_🔂asked:

"But do you do this every day?"

User @Phumi commented:

"Congratulations my love, you look beautiful Koti❤️❤️❤️❤️."

User @Ennie M said:

"Tjo this is so beautiful🫠🥹may this kind of happiness locate me jesus☺️.""

User @JuJulamayne ❤️ detailed:

"There’s still women who call this gender a king, 😩 this gender will embarrass you in front of phambi kwa bantu 😪."

User @M-Tee-Z Mk commented

"The woke gang once called this abuse or modern-day slavery or something."

User @Lee® said:

"Shuthi sizolobola every week so we can renew the serving terms and conditions 😭😭."

