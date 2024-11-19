A Shoprite employee got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when her son rocked up with gifts at work

The TikTok clip shows him carrying balloons, cake, and presents, and his mom's reaction is priceless

Mzansi loved the thoughtful gesture, with fans praising him and calling it the sweetest birthday ever

A young man went to his mom's workplace to celebrate her birthday. Image: @njabulo_mshibe/TikTok

Birthdays are special, but they’re even better when someone goes the extra mile! A Shoprite employee got a sweet surprise at work when her son showed up with a full-on birthday celebration.

Son makes mom's birthday special

The TikTok video capturing the wholesome moment was posted on the account @njabulo_mshibe and melted hearts.

The caring young man arrived at the grocery store with balloons, a cake, and thoughtful gifts. She was overcome with emotion when she spotted him, and her joy was written all over her face.

Bday video moves Mzansi TikTokkers

The heartfelt clip gained over 122,000 views, and the caption expressed his deep love for his mom.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was filled with love, with many gushing over the son’s thoughtful gesture.

See some comments below:

@lebza said:

"Let's show them love when they still alive. 🥰🥰🥰 God bless you son."

@MaGamzadeChef wrote:

"The most beautiful thing I've seen today. 🥰🥰 Siyambongela umah kehlaz usazokhula. ♥️♥️♥️"

@UbuntuChannel commented:

"This public love we showing our parents neh, 🥹🥹🥹 beautiful man. 🥹❤️"

@SachinPadayachee stated:

"Let's make him famous! 💐I love this. ❤️😍"

@NadineV posted:

"This is so precious! 🥺🥺💕 Happy birthday to your mom! 🥳💞"

@tshidi shared:

"I cried eish. I gave my mom my bank card in 2014. I just go to work and they sort everything at home."

@MandlaPhewa typed:

"I know this lady! 🥺 She’s so kind."

@Greatful@14 added:

"Raising a good man! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 God bless every man who appreciates even their kids."

Woman gets surprise visit from mom at work

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman in a TikTok video showed people how much her family loves her. She was in work mode when her family showed up.

The video received more than 120,000 likes. Many peeps were touched, and the video garnered over a million views. She was doing a presentation when her family came into the venue unexpectedly.

