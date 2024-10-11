A South African woman broke down in tears after she learned that she had passed her master’s degree in psychology

She shared her emotional reaction in a TikTok video and proudly showed off the letter from Unisa

The heartfelt moment warmed hearts on TikTok, with congratulations pouring in from Mzansi people

There’s nothing like the feeling of seeing your hard work pay off. For one woman, that moment came with a flood of tears and joy.

Woman celebrates academic achievement

After she got the news that see bagged a master’s degree in psychology, she @akhona.gayiya took to TikTok to share her emotional moment.

Hard work pays off

She showed the letter from Unisa as proof that her years of studying and hard work had yieled positive results. The lady passed with an impressive 71% and is expecting to officially graduate around October.

Congratulatory messages pour in

The video melted hearts across TikTok, and netizens are sending their love and congratulations in the comments.

Many people could relate to the emotional toll of juggling work, life, and studies, and they praised her for sticking it out and achieving such a huge milestone.

@Amare said:

"Congratulations girl!🍾🎉 The fact that you got to masters level in psychology and completed is a big deal."

@xothileshago shared:

"Girl I know the feeling. When I got the email I screamed and everyone thought something was wrong kanti nix."

@_Nella_ wrote:

"Congratulations dear. May it open more doors for you 💕"

@Godi commented:

"Well done sesi. Super proud. 💯😭😭"

@Lela_Samela mentioned:

"The literature we'll be reviewing in the next few years."

@NozibeleNoziMatshoba stated:

"Congratulations babe. So proud of you. We can't wait to see your graduation."

@Pushgirl posted:

"I cried with you yazin. ✨✨"

@ThalithaKoumi added:

"Awww my babe, congratulations 💐💐💐💐♥️"

