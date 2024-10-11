Woman Breaks Down in Tears After Earning Master’s Degree in Psychology, TikTok Sends Love
- A South African woman broke down in tears after she learned that she had passed her master’s degree in psychology
- She shared her emotional reaction in a TikTok video and proudly showed off the letter from Unisa
- The heartfelt moment warmed hearts on TikTok, with congratulations pouring in from Mzansi people
There’s nothing like the feeling of seeing your hard work pay off. For one woman, that moment came with a flood of tears and joy.
Woman celebrates academic achievement
After she got the news that see bagged a master’s degree in psychology, she @akhona.gayiya took to TikTok to share her emotional moment.
Hard work pays off
She showed the letter from Unisa as proof that her years of studying and hard work had yieled positive results. The lady passed with an impressive 71% and is expecting to officially graduate around October.
Watch the video below:
Congratulatory messages pour in
The video melted hearts across TikTok, and netizens are sending their love and congratulations in the comments.
Many people could relate to the emotional toll of juggling work, life, and studies, and they praised her for sticking it out and achieving such a huge milestone.
@Amare said:
"Congratulations girl!🍾🎉 The fact that you got to masters level in psychology and completed is a big deal."
@xothileshago shared:
"Girl I know the feeling. When I got the email I screamed and everyone thought something was wrong kanti nix."
@_Nella_ wrote:
"Congratulations dear. May it open more doors for you 💕"
@Godi commented:
"Well done sesi. Super proud. 💯😭😭"
@Lela_Samela mentioned:
"The literature we'll be reviewing in the next few years."
@NozibeleNoziMatshoba stated:
"Congratulations babe. So proud of you. We can't wait to see your graduation."
@Pushgirl posted:
"I cried with you yazin. ✨✨"
@ThalithaKoumi added:
"Awww my babe, congratulations 💐💐💐💐♥️"
Mom from poor background bags a master's degree
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Banele Witness Khoza is a mother from a small village called Mangweni in Mpumalanga who has made her family incredibly proud.
Not only is the smart lady passionate about education, but her love of encouraging literacy in young people is also admirable.
Source: Briefly News
