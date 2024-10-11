A young woman shared an emotional video on TikTok of her son rejecting her on her graduation day

The little one clinging to his grandmother left the graduate heartbroken and expressing her disappointment

The footage amassed 3.3 million views in just one day and resonated with many mothers on the social media platform

A woman shared a video of a tense moment with her son. Image: @olluguzu

A young South African graduate shared a bittersweet moment on TikTok. The video captures the heartbreak she felt on her graduation day.

Toddler refuses to be held

Her son who she left at 6 days old to pursue her studies, didn’t want to be held by her. The woman was glowing with pride on her special day, but when she approached her son, the toddler refused to be held by her.

She captioned the emotional scene: “Worse bendcinga ndizamela yena.” meaning "I thought I was doing it for him."

Mother and son video goes viral

The painful clip was posted on the TikTok account @olluguzu and clocked millions of views.

The video struck a chord with many women, especially mothers. They said they relate to the difficult decision of leaving their children with grandparents to pursue higher education or better job opportunities.

@ViviR said:

"You look very hurt, askies. He will come around because the only comfort he knows is from his grandparents."

@BarbraKendi asked:

"6 days? What was the emergency at school?"

@user736 wondered:

"You never came back home during school holidays?"

@Keletso06 mentioned:

"The fact that you didn't come back empty-handed. 🥺🥰"

@Londeka_Mkhize shared:

"Mine is 10 months. I see her every weekend and she's good when we're alone but when mom shows up she low-key screams 'help' like I'm kidnapping her. 🤣"

@nikkistar_123 complained:

"It’s you having the nerve to be annoyed back at him. He's a child! 😩🤣"

@godanaamie commented:

"I left mine 9 months. I will be back when he is 3 years old. 😭 I am crying. 😭😭😭"

@agogo238 posted:

"Grandma is low-key enjoying the drama. 😂😂😂"

