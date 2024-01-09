A little boy unleashed the waterworks when his mother was returning to university

The video spoke volumes about the challenges of juggling motherhood and being a full-time student

Netizens across the country felt the realness in the clip and shared stories about their bundle of joys

Okay, grab the tissues, folks! An adorable yet kinda sad video is making the rounds. It shows a tiny tot losing it as his mom leaves for Varsity.

A little boy struggled to say goodbye to his mother who was headed back to Varsity. Image: @simmy.dlamini1

It's got all the emotional vibes you'd expect; sniffles, hugs, and a whole lot of feels.

Woman comforts emotional toddler

The video uploaded on the TikTok account @simmy.dlamini1 shows the mom walking out of the house with a suitcase in hand. But the little guy isn't having it.

He keeps asking to be scooped up in baby talk, and the waterworks start flowing. Cue the hugs and comforting words from mom, making everyone on the platform reach for tissues.

Mother and son video moves SA

The clip with over 243,000 views, struck a chord with people who get the struggle of balancing the Varsity grind with parenting.

Watch the video below:

Parents' sacrifices for kids

Some TikTok users highlighted the sacrifices parents make to give their kids a better future.

@ndindi_n wrote:

"At least he knows you are his mom. Mine calls me sister."

@19980712hulk mentioned:

"I would wait till they fall asleep then leave."

@nombusomzimela5 posted:

"The way I’m gonna cry in March when I go back to work and leave my 3 months boy."

@sizaK added:

"The most saddest video. "

@Bakiilopez9 asked:

"But school only resumes the first week of Feb or things have changed?"

@Zizikazi_Dlamini_Xorile shared:

"Ncoh bakithi just like my son he always does this. "

@qwiin_bub suggested:

"But your bundle of joy in the suitcase and go to school my sista.♥️"

@nonhlanhlamasango1 added:

"He’s so cute I wasn’t gonna leave. ❤️"

