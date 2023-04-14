One little kid was not happy when his beloved granny left him at home to do some shopping at Checkers

In the video, separation anxiety got the best of the adorable boy who was not coping as he let out his frustration

The little kid was in literal tears over being left behind, and he made sure everyone knew he was upset

A cute kid went TikTok viral for being up in arms that his grandmother left him. People were in stitches as they watched the kid lose it over his grandma going to Checkers.

A young boy was severely stressed out with his grandmother left the house without him. Image: @itsalwandechile c

The video garnered nearly 80 000 likes as the toddler's fit amused people. People commented with jokes about the boy's meltdown.

Boy distressed by my grandmother's absence

One child in a TikTok by @itsalwandechile fell to the floor after his grandmother left to go to Checkers. The boy was hysterical and started rolling on the ground.

In the clip, he admitted that he was struggling and asked to be left alone. Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens feel for little boy in anguish

The video of the kid's tantrum was a hit. South Africans love seeing children misbehave, and this boy put on a show.

sethabiledlamukan commented:

"I vocabulary yakhe iyasho ukuthi uhlala no gogo ngempela. [His vocabulary shows that he lives with his grandma.]"

Kelebogile Modise commented:

"Ingane iyahlupheka boh. [The child is struggling.]"

mistry_old fashion commented:

"Wavele waphathwa distress. [He is stressed]"

Anonimasi miss Masombuka commented:

"Ngimi ngikuhalela indoda yam ingafun kuyemajiten nami. [This is me when my man goes to boys' night]"

kgodisomasemola commented:

"'Ngiya hlupheka, bana le drama. [Kids are so dramatic.]"

