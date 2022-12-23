One man was clearly not feeling the vibes on his wedding day like his beautiful makoti was

A video of the moment was shared on social media, leaving people wondering what went down

Some feel the man was forced into this marriage while others claim his side chick was meddling

Not every wedding is a joyous occasion. A video showing a groom sitting on his phone looking stressed while his beautiful makoti grooved, had Mzansi citizens’ minds running wild.

Twitter user @Tebogo_World shared a video showing a groom looking grim and his makoti living it up. Image: Twitter / @Tebogo_World

Source: Twitter

Still in Mzansi there are arranged marriages, and many believe this is why cheating is so rife. Some peeps feel this man was forced into this marriage as he doesn’t look pleased.

Twitter user @Tebogo_World shared the video showing the happy makoti and the clearly stressed groom. Sis was grooving while her man sat on his phone looking like he just did a bad business deal.

The people of Mzansi share what they think went down

Some feel the man was forced into the marriage while others think his side chick messaged him with some hectic news. Who knows what went down, but it is clear the man was not happy.

Take a look what some said:

@Tebogo_World said:

“Forced marriage maybe...”

@Ndlombango said:

“He took a loan for lobolo, for the wedding and for her dress, he’s got nothing to be happy about.”

@Ntseku2 said:

“For me it's more about the intention of the person who took this video and decided to bring it to social media. Weddings are generally attended by people closest to the bride and groom. Especially those, this close to them.”

@Qiniso__Thole said:

“Bruh is already chatting with his side chick telling her about how he regrets this decision he took✋”

@PociaMzondi said:

“Haibo, was he forced to get married lo bhuti? ”

@Gcinz13 said:

“Sidechick sent him a positive pregnancy test maybe”

