A viral video clip has seriously grabbed the attention of many South Africans as they witness a video showing a man discharging a firearm at a wedding

It seems the incident happened during a wedding ceremony where two men, including the newly-wed guy, fired several shots in the air

Many locals are condemning the practice and sharing the message on social media that there is no reason for guns at a wedding

A video of men discharging firearms at a wedding party has caught the attention of many South Africans and they don't condone it. It seems this is a wedding ceremony where a guest decided to fire into the air.

The bride and the groom are having their own special moment when the guy behind them opts to take out his shotgun and fire. However, what really looks disturbing is the fact the man who tied the knot also takes out his gun and fires a number of shots.

The woman can be heard trying to stop them but her pleas fall on deaf ears. The viral clip was posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions. Kulani is shocked and wrote:

“Hebanna.”

@Maboke_Jo said:

“What's going to happen with those bullets?”

@MadonselaPontso said:

“For the why?”

@PotwanaNeo said:

“This once happened inside a tent in someplace full of MK vets. It was like a trans.”

@Givencape said:

“Why did you bring the gun in the first place.”

@Sburh_78 said:

“At least they're outside, imagine going to fetch you tent uyithole imbobombobo.”

@Cellular_Jnr said:

“Was it necessary mara?”

@Thehipnotizer said:

“Our sisters go through a lot. All those bullets at your wedding party, just imagine what would happen to her if another man greets her while she's with this gangster.”

@KlaasGcino said:

“Discharging a firearm recklessly like that in public is a criminal offence in RSA. What is someone gets killed by a stray bullet.”

Source: Briefly.co.za