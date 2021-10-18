Hebanna: Mzansi Hilariously Reacts to Video of Local Guy Dancing at a Party

South Africans are finding a local man seriously funny as he kills it at a party as he enjoys himself

The video of the happy chap's clip has found its way to the online family through a stunning woman who says she can’t date such a guy

Many people are laughing at his dancing skills but some people are praising his dance moves

Another local guy is wowing the internet with his dancing skills and social media users are impressed. The gifted guy is killing it as she is seen partying with his friends.

As posted by @Violin_Tay on Twitter, the young and happy man is a laughing stock among many social networkers but the account holder says he can’t date such a man.

According to the comments, the man is doing well but some people feel his dancing is not really the best. She wrote on her social media page:

“Nagana o jola le monna o jiva so? Aowa.”

Another guy is killing it with his dancing skills. Image: @Violin_Tay/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@RichRagadi said:

“Re tla mo joina ra bula circle as a family.”

@Iamlllebleus said:

“This guy tried his best to hold it back.”

@BrunoMliungisi said:

“Ngathi enye I ankeli ya ngase khaya.”

@MokoenaMNeo said:

“Do you know alcohol and music...?”

@Zuzile_Zu said:

“Lmao, nothing good can come out from a man that loves dancing hayi."

@Liz_Letsolo said:

“Lol I can already hear my family asking me, 'Okae monna wahao atlore jaifela?' ”

@NandiphaM20 said:

“Someone’s pillar of strength.”

