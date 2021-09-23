A South African man is in high spirits heading to the long weekend and he is already in a mood for partying

The viral video of this gifted guy is the talk of the town on digital platforms where he displays his dance talents while listening to Amapiano

Some people are saying the guy looks identical to a funny character from Uzalo known as Nyawo, who is known for his funny English accent

South Africans are anticipating a beautiful long weekend and that’s how one guy feels on social media. The guy’s video has found its way to the internet family as he is in a buoyant mood.

The video clip was posted on social media by @ChrisExcel102 and the guy is seen driving his car and listening to anAmapiano song. He later gets out the car and continues to sing his favourite tune.

To make it more attractive, he decides to display his dancing moves and they really warm Mzansi as many people will go back to work on Monday to observe Heritage Day on Friday. Looking at the funny reactions, some social networkers are sharing hilarious comments and they believe the guy is from SABC1 telenovela, Uzalo.

The hilarious character is known as Nyawo and he is always dishing English terms to the amazement of the viewers and his co-workers. At the same time, some people are convinced he has already had intoxicating drinks.

The account holder captioned the clip:

“Long weekend.”

@KGVuitton:

“What did that guy drink? He is so energetic.”

@la_Pulga said:

“Ayngonyawo nalo?”

@SogoKZN said:

“Dlala majaivana.”

@Epidiologist said:

“It's December weekend indeed.”

@LucasMoagi3 said:

“Is this Nyawo from Uzalo?”

@TakaTina1 said:

“Siyayobona long weekend is exciting.... Mara angazi nge jive le akayeke.”

@MandlakhMkhize said:

“My friend song Masheleni Maching Ching.”

