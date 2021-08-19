“Yess Dad”: Mzansi Loves Local Woman Who Dances with Dad, Massive Reactions

A young South African lady invited her daddy to the dancefloor as they enjoyed a Pabi Cooper song and the video is a hit

@CallherThato also urged the artist, Cooper, to take notes and see how people should dance to Isiphithiphithi

South Africans are sharing their comments on the social media platform, TikTok, but it seems the old man is winning many hearts

A young and talented South African lady is causing a stir on social media for strutting her stuff on the dancefloor. The beautiful woman shared a video dancing at home with her father.

@CallHerThato shared a video clip on TikTok where he challenges the singer of the song, Pabi Cooper, to take notes on how to dance to the tune, Isiphithiphithi.

The clip is going viral on the social networking application and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions where many people singled out the old man’s dancing moves.

Social media users are delighted to see a dad dancing with her daughter. Image: @CalleHerThato/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@SassyNdhambi said:

The only dance on your page that I can do successfully.”

@Wele Danone said:

“Ngiyanithanda and ndifikelwa zinyembezi mfethu.”

@Bosslady TDK said:

“Ayebo ayebo, danko.”

@User3303 said:

“I’m claiming all this positive energy wholeheartedly.”

@Mr Sizwe Sir said:

“Ai bafethu.”

@User5499 said:

“Yes dad.”

@Dakile Ndamase said:

“Trendsetting dance.”

Source: Briefly.co.za