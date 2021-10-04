“Parachute”: Mzansi Laughing at ANC Comrade Campaigning in MC Hammer Pants

A local African National Congress comrade is getting all the attention on social media for his dodgy pants as they campaign for votes

As posted by @KulaniCool on social media, the ANC comrade is seen wearing fashionable pants and many social media users feel they are similar to MC Hammer’s

As Briefly News looks at the hilarious reactions, many people also argue that the trousers are like a parachute and the cadre is ready to fly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One African National Congress member seen spotting unusual yet fashionable pants is causing havoc on social media. In a photograph shared by @KulaniCool on Twitter, it seems the ANC members were busy with their campaign for votes ahead of the local elections.

The man is seen in a group photo wearing MC Hammer pants and the picture is seriously causing a stir on social media. South Africans are sharing their hilarious reactions to the snap.

Briefly News headed to the comments section to pick up a few funny comments to the viral snap. He wrote:

“Comrade??? Hahaha.”

Social media users are entertained by an ANC comrade. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Ramotlhabe said:

“Buuuuuuuu.”

@Stanford42 said:

“Who is that in the MC Hammer trouser.”

@JasonKhumalo said:

“Can't be taken seriously in MC Hammer/Sinbad pants.”

@Kgotsoolebogeng said:

“This guy be like "dis Sinbad or Aladdin?"

@Last_Caller said:

“You can already tell that this one does not take this community seriously...he's there for vibes nje.”

@TTheyyo said:

“The man wa red t-shirt is asking himself a lot of questions.”

@Itsscharlotte said:

“Elections are temporary, drip is forever.”

@SirkAmahle said:

“Was he going to campaign on the sky yini segqoke i parachute njee?”

“I’m angry”: Saffas enraged by video unveiling of communal tap in a rural area

In a related article on the ANC, Briefly News published that South Africans are united in one voice as they lament a communal tap that was installed by the ruling African National Congress government.

It seems the community was struggling to source fresh water and they now have a tap where they get the precious resource.

In the clip, it seems KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala went to the villagers to ensure their service delivery needs are met. However, many people feel it’s just a disgrace to have such a tap.

The social media account holder, @MEB40122141, is calling on his followers to stand against mockery, especially heading up to the upcoming local government elections.

The video carries this caption: “An absolute mockery of SA and its voters! Nogal with the media!! #RemoveANC2021 #FreeSouthAfrica2021 #PutSouthAfricansFirst”

Source: Briefly.co.za