“I’m Angry”: Saffas Enraged by Video Unveiling of Communal Tap in a Rural Area

Many South Africans are not happy with the ruling African National Congress following an unveiling of a communal tap in a rural village

It seems KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala led his officials to unveil the tap for the struggling community but some people are lashing out at the ANC

A number of people are of the view that the ruling organisation is taking people for granted and some are blaming the media for attending such events

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are united in one voice as they lament a communal tap that was installed by the ruling African National Congress government. It seems the community was struggling to source fresh water and they now have a tap where they get the precious resource.

In the clip, it seems KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala went to the villagers to ensure their service delivery needs are met. However, many people feel it’s just a disgrace to have such a tap.

The social media account holder, @MEB40122141, is calling on his followers to stand against mockery, especially heading up to the upcoming local government elections. The video carries this caption:

“An absolute mockery of SA and its voters! Nogal with the media!! #RemoveANC2021 #FreeSouthAfrica2021 #PutSouthAfricansFirst”

Social media users are unhappy as they see a tap unveiled in a rural village. Image: @MEB40122141/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@TiegoChuene said:

“27 years later this party is still providing basic needs to the people.”

@RobertA0354 said:

“Wow. And to think, the rest of the country have had pumped water for decades. Here it is being treated as a modern-day miracle. Give me strength.”

@JamesLU said:

“The clothes he's wearing cost more than the whole project for this one tap.”

@MJMovzs said:

“Noo James, that's actually an R10m tender for just one tap.”

@LisaMAR said:

“Looks to me he thinks champagne will pour out. And the evil media lap this insult up.”

@David_94 said:

“This really makes me angry big-time and these people the way they are so ignorant would still vote for this cruel party.”

@KhonziM said:

“As if someone is doing people a favour whereas he's getting paid to provide those basic services.”

@Jhuomeu said:

“This is good. ANC is changing people's lives. Abantu ba happy except Twitter people who don't appreciate.”

“Land and jobs”: EFF launches people’s manifesto ahead of local elections

Checking out stories related to elections, Briefly News published that the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema promised to take up the spear and continue to fight for economic emancipation under the theme of "land and jobs".

The EFF has launched its election campaign with what it calls the "people's manifesto".

Ina Malema dedicated the launch to Winnie Mandela and sang her praises and hailed her as a "fearless freedom fighter".

"The 26th of September is the birth date of a revolutionary, a commander of ground forces and true Freedom Fighter, Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela."

Source: Briefly.co.za