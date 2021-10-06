“Halala”: Stunning Traditional Wedding Wows Mzansi, Beautiful Photos Go Viral

Another wedding has stunned Mzansi social media users as they share their supportive remarks to the lovely couple’s pics

Daniel Marven is also admiring the couple and shared a number of images depicting a true stylish traditional event

Scores of locals are wowed and they also wished the two lovebirds the best of luck in the sacred institution of marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African digital family is now shaken by a stunning wedding that recently took place and the photos are seriously impressing many people. Daniel Marven shared the beautifully captured snaps of an unidentified couple that exchanged vows in a stylish traditional ceremony.

It remains unclear where the wedding was held but one can tell the Xhosa-themed event was held in the Eastern Cape judging by the outfits.

Briefly News also headed online to select supportive reactions from the two lovebirds’ beautiful day as many people are also wishing the couple the best of luck going forward. Marven wrote on Twitter:

“This wedding was Beautiful.”

A traditional wedding has stunned many locals. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Kuhle_Yetu said:

“Yhooooo very expensive outfits. Iyadura Xhosa outfit ninani yhoooo.”

@Wit_Ville said:

“Why do South Africans ignore and downplay how magnificent Somizi weeding was?”

@Only1Millito said:

“And may God keep it that way keep them together in his name, lead them not into temptations but deliver them from every bad advise (evil), bless them with children who will be blessings to them and the society at large! I want to be invited to their 50th anniversary.”

@KLadyaGP said:

“Thank youuu….by Gods grace, you will be invited.”

@SeageMaten said:

“Kinds of weddings we would like to see beautiful African traditional wedding.”

@MokoenaNJK said:

“The Beauty is the regalia more than the ceremony itself.”

@MokoenaDee said:

“Oh yes!!! Halala.”

@LuciaNkhoma said:

“When we talking about embracing your culture.”

@Nolukho0115 said:

“Very beautiful, yhu sihle isintu man, khesiyekeni western attire.”

Stunning SA couple go viral after doing an eccentric wedding entrance

Remaining with weddings, Briefly News reported that weddings are so beautiful and when a couple goes out of their way to make it unique, it becomes even more special.

A couple recently shared a cute moment that they had at their wedding with the world and people loved it.

In the clip that was shared by the new bride, @nelly_hlombe, she and her hubby can be seen making the wedding entrance of many hopefuls' dreams. The stunning couple made their entrance extra sweet as they danced together blissfully.

"So, I got married over the long weekend... Yup our 1st time walking in as Mr. & Mrs. Zulu Ndlunkulu MaHlombe no Mntwana uNkanyiso," she captioned the clip happily.

Source: Briefly.co.za