Talented actors Pinky Ntshangase and Bongani Madondo are the latest stars to join e.tv's long-running soapie, Scandal!

Fans of the talented actors took to social media this week to welcome them to the e.tv popular soapie, Scandal!

It is unclear if Madondo has left Skeem Saam, where he plays Pretty's uncle, while Ntshangase's role ended on Umkhokha: The Curse

E.tv's popular soapie, Scandal! has welcomed 2 new actors after recently introducing 6 new cast members on the TV show.

The long-running TV show introduced former Umkhokha: The Curse star Pinky Ntshangase and Skeem Saam actor Bongani Madondo to the Ethmbeni set.

Entertainment reporter Mlu revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 25 June, that former Umkhokha star and Skeem Saam actor have landed roles on the e.tv soapie.

"Former Umkhokha The Curse star Pinky Ntshangase & #skeemsaam’s Bab’ Bongani Madondo join the drama-filled world of #etvScandal!" says Mlu.

Madondo and Ntshangase's previous roles

TVSA reported that actor and writer Bongani Madondo first played the role of Modise in the first season of Skeem Saam, before landing the role of Malume Sifiso.

Madondo has been playing the character of Mantuli's (Dieketseng Mnisi) brother and Pretty's (Lerato Marabe) uncle from season 2 to season 13.

The talented star has also appeared on Moferefere Lenyalong, Mthunzi.com, Sokhulu & Partners, Empini, Isibaya, How to Ruin Christmas season 2, and My Perfect Family.

Madondo is also known for his role in Umlilo seasons 2 to 6 as Rabotho, before playing the character of Chief's AD in season 1 of the same TV show.

Actress Pinky Ntshangase, who portrayed the role of MaZungu on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha: The Curse, exited the Mzansi Magic telenovela in March 2024.

Ntshangase's departure came a few months after Mzansi Magic confirmed the cancellation of the multi-award-winning telenovela in November 2024.

The channel revealed in a statement that Mzansi Magic has embraced an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses, intending to deliver more compelling and innovative local content.

Viewers of the show were surprised by the announcement, as Umkhokha was the second most-viewed TV Show on Mzansi Magic at the time.

Umkhokha's sister TV show, My Brother's Keeper, which is also produced by Rhythm World production, also got canned.

Fans of the telenovelas suspected that producer Duma Ndlovu's arrest on charges of tax evasion and fraud affected the Rhythm World TV show cancellations.

