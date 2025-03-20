Ayeye! Things just got a bit intense as eTV's award-winning soapie Scandal! has r evealed its new set location

The TV soap also announced that they will be bringing in new characters for their new season

Speaking about his character on the show former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede shared some insight with Briefly News about his new role

'Scandal!' has unveiled its new set location. Image: Mbali Tebele

Source: Original

Lights, camera and action! It's about to get lit this new season as eTV's award-winning TV soap Scandal! has unveiled its new set location called Ethembeni.

As they embarked on a new journey following their two decades of captivating stories and keeping their viewers hooked on their small screens.

Scandal! hosted the media to an exclusive screening and viewing of their new set after the old one in Newtown was burnt to ashes by a bitter ex and stalker Busiswe who trapped her ex-lover Nhloso and Dintle in the building before setting it on fire.

Speaking to Briefly News regarding the new location and new faces, Ochre Media CEO Stan Joseph said:

"It’s a fresh take, yet it remains true to its roots. Scandal! has always been a story about the city. Many are wondering, “Why this change?” The answer is simple—it’s all about capturing attention. That’s our purpose, that’s what the channel thrives on, and that’s what we’re here to deliver."

Former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede joins Scandal!

The talented South African actor Bongani Gumede has also joined Scandal! alongside Wright Ngubeni.

Gumede plays the role of Ephraim Gasa. Speaking to Briefly News he shared some insight about his new character.

He said:

"Viewers have been seeing the friendly side of Ephraim Gasa, and he's more friendly with the character Sammyday, basically he's someone who loves success and progress, though he does have his dark side which we haven't explored as yet.

"This is a bit different from all the other characters I have played in Rhythm City it was pure cruelty and with Isibaya I was playing a character of a show and tell and now here on Scandal with Ephraim comes out as a normal man but I said before there's a lot about his character which viewers haven't seen and I am excited about my new character."

Actor Bongani Gumede joined 'Scandal!' Image: Mbali Tebele

Source: Original

