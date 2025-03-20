South African actor Wright Ngubeni has also joined the Scandal! family in March 2025

Wright Ngubeni is also one of the new faces who joined the award-winning soapie for its new season

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ngubeni opened up about his new character Botsotso on Scandal!

Actor Wright Ngubeni joined 'Scandal!' Image: @wright_ngubeni

South African talented actor Wright Ngubeni has made his comeback to TV in January 2025 and recently he bagged a new acting role on eTV's award-wining TV soap Scandal!

Briefly News was recently invited to an exclusive screening and media tour of Scandal's new set after their old set which was in Newtown, Johannesburg was burnt down and we got the opportunity to meet the new and old cast members.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News was Wright Ngubeni who opened up about his new role Botsotso.

He said:

"Botsotso is a troubled soul in the sense that he has a history and his history centres around football life and soccer was his life and everything that he knew. Botsotso was also selected to play overseas and he made waves there but was quickly messed up by his lifestyle and he hit rock bottom.

"So here at Ethembeni he is a peoples person despite him hitting rock bottom and not getting his super star life back but I can't wait for viewers at home to see more of this character and portraying him has been nothing but wonderful.

Media met with the cast members of 'Scandal!' Image: Mbali Tebele

The old Scandal! was set in Newtown, Johannesburg, with the NFH building being the centre of the show. However, the building burnt to ashes when bitter ex and stalker Busisiwe which was played by Londeka Sishi trapped her former lover, Nhloso played by Kwenzo Ngcobo, and Dintle played by Mapaseka Koetle inside the building before setting it alight.

