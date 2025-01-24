Wright Ngubeni is making his TV comeback as the host of the new Mzansi Magic reality show Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya , premiering on 9 February 2025

The show, centred on couples overcoming challenges to stay together, has sparked excitement among South African reality TV fans

Social media users praised Ngubeni’s return, with many eagerly anticipating the drama and his renowned talent on screen

Seasoned actor, television presenter, and director Wright Ngubeni is making his much-awaited return to the small screens as the host of the much-awaited reality TV show Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya.

Wright Ngubeni to host top show

South African reality TV fanatics are in for a special treat this year as more exciting shows continue to be released. Social media has been buzzing with reactions from fans following the premiere of Young, Famous & African; Big Brother Mzansi has also brought its fair share of drama to the streets, with Ashley Ogle always trending for the wrong reasons.

Fans are also counting down the days until the premiere of a new fun-filled show, Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya, on 9 February 2025. The show focuses on couples who go against all odds to be together.

According to entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, the Mzansi magic show will be hosted by the multi-talented media personality Wright Ngubeni. The post read:

"Former Generations actor, director, and presenter Wright Ngubeni will make his TV comeback on Mzansi Magic's new reality show #UmkhontoOgwazaEkhaya."

Fans can't wait for Wright Ngubeni's return to TV

Not only are fans excited about the drama that will unfold in Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya, but they also can't wait to watch their fav, Wright Ngubeni, do what he does best.

@Bonzz04 said:

"My fave geh oo.. I can't wait.. #UmkhontoOgwazaEkhaya."

@Shokipey commented:

"What a comeback for Wright Ngubeni! 🙌 Can't wait to see him bring his magic to Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya. This show is going to have us glued to our screens! @Mzansimagic 🔥 #UmkhontoOgwazaEkhaya."

@Sharon_R_Nyika added:

"Rhythm city Stone's boyfriend..nice to see him back👌"

