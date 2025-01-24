Anele Mdoda has bagged an Oscar nomination for the impactful short film, The Last Ranger

The film, which highlights the impacts of rhino poaching in South Africa, is Anele's first as executive producer, and she couldn't be prouder

She was filled with pride as she delivered the wonderful news to fans who shared her excitement

Anele Mdoda is an Oscar-nominated executive producer of 'The Last Ranger.' Images: zintathu

Anele Mdoda is an Oscar-nominated executive producer, and she couldn't wait to share the big news.

Anele Mdoda celebrates Oscar nomination

News just in that radio personality, Anele Mdoda, is ending her week on a good note after being nominated for an Oscar!

The charismatic 947 presenter shared the news in an emotional announcement to fellow South Africans, filled with pride, as the captivating short film, The Last Ranger, was recognised in the Live Action Short Film category.

Anele Mdoda is executive producer of the Oscar-nominated short film, 'The Last Ranger.' Image: zintathu

Sitting among greats such as I'm Not A Robot and A Lien, The Last Ranger holds its own with an impactful story about rhino poaching and the conservation efforts in South Africa.

It stars Liyabona Mroqoza (Litha) and Avumile Qongqo (Khuselwa), whom Anele praised for delivering "earth-shattering performances." She also hailed the directors and her co-executive producers for the amazing opportunity:

"Salute to my fellow executive producers, Will Hawkes and Darwin Shaw, for opening a door I never thought I would be worthy to walk through. South Africa, your DNA cannot be matched."

South Africa celebrates Anele Mdoda's nomination

Netizens flooded Anele's social media pages with congratulatory messages:

Vusiafrica said:

"Big congratulations Anele and team, bring this one home!"

PapiDaniels showed love to Anele:

"So proud of you, my sister. Great work!"

callherthato wrote:

"This is phenomenal, congratulations! Rooting for the team."

leeroy_wright cheered:

"Smashing it! Congrats! This needs to be everywhere!"

anne_hirsch added:

"One of the most beautiful films I've seen. Congratulations!"

