South African legendary actress Tina Jaxa has reportedly been cast to star in an upcoming historical series

The 2025 TV series tells the stories of the people in the Kingdom of Amampondo

Netizens are ecstatic about Tina's latest TV role with many people hailing her as a Queen in the acting scene

Tina Jaxa has landed a role in an epic series centred around the Kingdom of Amampondo. Image: Oupa Bopape

Award-winning South African actress Tina Jaxa is coming to your television screens again this year. Talks of an upcoming historic series centred around the Amampondo people, have started and it is set to take centre stage.

Tina Jaxa cast as lead in upcoming series

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the show, currently titled Mpondoland, tells stories about the Kingdom of Amampondo and its inhabitants.

Mphela shared that production for the show commenced in 2024 and is set to hit screen in 2025. Jaxa is among the lead actors in the show. She was one of the lead actors in the Netflix series Disaster Holiday.

Tina Jaxa has been cast as a lead in a new historic series. Image: Oupa Bopape

Fans ecstatic over Tina's new role

Reacting to the news, viewers are ecstatic about Tina's latest TV role. Many people stated that she is a legend in the entertainment industry.

Iconic actress @flomasebe hailed her a true Queen:

@realprincessbee responded:

"I can't wait to watch."

@Ngasii_exclaimed:

"Here for this!"

@SiphesihleMusic recited one of her most epic lines:

"Ukuba emzini wakho ufike kuthakathwa, ungabuzi. Thatha umtshayelo ukhwele" Her Majesty."

@amsimplymandla asked:

"Oh Lord, may they book Masasa Mbangeni on it."

@Mduduzilu shared:

"Living legend. One of the best."

