Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse will officially end after two successful years

The final episode is slated to air on Friday 28 February 2025 and some viewers are already making their predictions

This hasty decision split viewers with some saying the show won't be missed, while others are against the show ending

Devastation ensured among TV fans after it was announced that the multi-award winning Mzansi Magic hit telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse will officially end.

'Umkhokha: The Curse' will end in February. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

After 2 years, Umkhokha concludes

The weekday telenovela will officially end on Friday, 28 February 2025. It had a good two-year run, however, good things have to come to an end.

The star-studded cast graced our screens every day at 20:30 and they are Nay Maps, Deli Malinga, Sibonile Ngubane, Hope Mbele and Gcinile Nkosi among many other talented Mzansi stars. A few lead actors left the show, sparking confusion online.

Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald shared the news on X and was met with a mix of reactions from viewers.

Why Umkhokha is ending

According to IOL, the director of local channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi shared that the channel is taking a new shift in entertainment and the stories that they tell.

“Mzansi Magic is embracing an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses, to deliver more compelling and innovative local content,” she said adding that this was a creative decision.

'Umkhokha: The Curse' starring Deli Malinga, will air its final date in February. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to the news of Umkhokha's end

This decision split viewers with some saying the show won't be missed, while others are against the show ending. Some gave constructive criticism saying the show lost the plot after Season 1.

@reatiledee expressed:

"That is so unfortunate."

@lesekele_t asked:

"So according to the spoiler: That grave they were looking at was for MaMzobe? Their foreshadowing game is on fire?"

@Enzokuh52281408 stated:

"It must dare not end until it is revealed that uMamzobe has a hand in Mvelase's murder."

@TrickyRedDevs criticised:

"They lost the plot after season 1. Won’t be missed."

Mbuso Khoza shakes the table with Umkhokha: The Curse return

In a previous report from Briefly News Mbuso Khoza shook the tables when he returned to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show.

Fans were heartbroken when the South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

