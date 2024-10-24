The South African fan-favourite show Umkhokha: The Curse is coming to an end

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news that the show will be coming to an end after the current season ends

Many netizens on social media shared their reactions to the show coming to an end in March 2025

'Umkhokha: The Curse' will end after its current season.

Shuu, Umkhokha: The Curse is facing a dark cloud. The show seems to be in a bad place, as more updates about its future were shared on social media.

Umkhokha: The Curse comes to an end after its current season

Social media has been buzzing as Mzansi's favourite telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse, has made headlines once again after it was said that four actors from the show are leaving. However, the reason behind their exit is unclear.

Recently, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that the telenovela will end after its current season, which will close the curtain in March 2025.

He wrote:

"TV: Umkhokha - The Curse ending. The curtain looks set to fall on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela when its current season ends. The show will end its current season in March 2025 and is yet to be renewed. Barring extenuating circumstances to keep it, the show is done. #KgopoloReports."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the show coming to an end

Shortly after Mphela shared the news about Umkhokha: The Curse ending, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@emily_teffoME commented:

"Mzansi Magic keeps giving us shows that don't stand the test of time, just bring back Isibaya."

@Islamic_hub_2 said:

"It marks the conclusion of an era for Mzansi Magic. Fans will surely in eager to see how the story unfolds."

@Dimpho22953365 responded:

"Close the curtain on all the shows on Mzansi Magic the worst is Champions Yho what a horrible show."

@ht4211 commented:

"They had a good run, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage."

@PalesaS_ replied:

"They shouldn't have made it a telenovela vele... it was good ka 13 Episodes only."

@Malb_Mkh_ mentioned:

"If I remember correctly, I think this was once mentioned that they are not gonna run it for more than two seasons. It’s no surprise at all. And I’m glad they ending it while it’s still good."

Actor Mbuso Khoza set to return to Umkhokha: The Curse

Briefly News previously reported that South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show. South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has once again made headlines after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to return to the show after leaving. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.

