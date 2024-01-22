Fan-favourite telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse has been renewed for a second season

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald shared the news on Twitter

Many fans were happy that the show was being renewed for the second season

‘Umkhokha the curse’ has been renewed for a second season. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi's most-watched telenovela has some great news for their viewers, and this came after the whole drama of one of their cast members Kini Shandu who is facing disciplinary after his distateful comments.

Umkhokha: The curse is renewed for second season

It has been confirmed that Umkhokha: The Curse is not going anywhere as it has been renewed for a second season. The news was shared by entertainment commentator, Jabu Mcdonald on his X, formerly Twitter, page recently.

Jabu excited many of his followers when he made the announcement about the show being renewed. He said:

"Dstv’s number 1 most watched show currently #UmkhokhaTheCurse has been renewed for a second season."

Fans happy about the renewal of the show

Netizens were happy about the renewal of the show. See some of the comments below:

@Ladydu_sa said:

"It has real actors, new faces, akho predictable story line. Yho we love it."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Deservedly so!"

@Zama_ka_linda commented:

"I'm happy for them but what other storyline can they give us in season 2?"

@RNMathe wrote:

"Worth being renewed. So fascinating that it is thriving without any nxdity nor sex scenes which we keep getting bombarded with on many of these modern shows. That goes to show that if your storyline is sound & resonates with many people, you will certainly be rewarded."

@Aphie91 responded:

"We also need the full soundtrack . I hope Ntombi will be included in upcoming storeylines."

@These_tears replied:

"Makholwa niyayibona imisebenzi ka Mthembu."

@paballo_maseko mentioned:

"To many more seasons to come."

Deli wins award 30 years since career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hope that her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and giving full commitment to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

