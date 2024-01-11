Sebenza Women Awards took action against actor Kini Shandu for his controversial comments on women having children out of wedlock

The disciplinary committee ordered him to delete the posts, refrain from engaging with fans

Additionally, Shandu was mandated to issue a public apology, buy school supplies and sanitary pads for children

Umkhokha: The Curse actor Kini Shandu's comments about women having children out of wedlock have landed him in hot water.

‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ star Kini Shandu is under fire over his comments. Image: @kinishandu

Source: Getty Images

Kini Shandu put on ice over distasteful comment

The Sebenza Women Awards’ disciplinary committee descended on actor Kini Shandu after his nasty comments on social media. According to The South African, the Sebenza Women Awards co-founder was ordered not to engage with fans and forced to delete the controversial posts he made.

Speaking on the matter, the awards disciplinary committee noted that Kini Shandu will not face a hefty punishment this time around because he is a first-time offender. They however revealed that a disciplinary file has been opened against him.

The actor will not be fired or demoted, but he will be prohibited from making the chairman's speech or handing out awards at the event.

"We are not going to cancel or fire him from the executive, however, he now does have a disciplinary file against him and will be cancelled only this year from participating in the Sebenza Women Awards 2024."

Kini Shandu ordered to issue apology

The star has also been ordered to issue an apology to the women and stakeholders who were affected by his statements. Not only that, Shandu has been asked to buy school stationery and sanitary pads for children.

