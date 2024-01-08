Skomota is in some hot water after he failed to pitch for a show he was booked

Due to his no-show, it's said that frustrated fans of the dancing sensation damaged the property

Statements have been released from both Skomo's management as well as the Maungo A Matsapa Lodge to address the issue

Skomota is in hot water after he missed a show and had his angry fans damage the property. Images: Skomota All Over, Skomota

Source: Facebook

Skomota is in trouble after being a no-show for an event in Brits, North West. It's said that due to his failure to pitch, disappointed fans wreaked havoc at the Maungo A Matsapa Lodge and damaged the property.

Skomota ditches performance

Having become one of the most booked performers in the country, Skomota had several gigs lined up for the festive season, one being a show in Brits in the North West province.

The popular Mapara dancer was booked at The Fireworks Display Event at the on 1 January 2024 but failed to pitch.

According to a statement posted by the organisers, they could not tell attendees in time that Skomota would not make it because the dancer's team made it clear that they were on their way:

"Skomota, who had been booked to perform at Maungo A Matsapa Lodge, decided to pull a no-show to us which left our customers and management deeply disappointed."

"We were told that they are on their way, and when we realised that we were unable to reach them at their respective time slot, we were unable to apologise in time because of the events that transpired afterwards."

It's said that Skomota's fans went on a rampage and vandalised the property after the dancer failed to pitch.

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's no-show

Surprisingly, some netizens weren't too bothered by Skomota's no-show and trolled the organisers for booking a mentally ill person. Poor thing did say he was tired of being a celeb:

MsLee Tsotetsi was surprised:

"But how could you book a mentally ill person for a show? I was so surprised when people got upset that he didn't pitch; it showed me that South Africans aren't well upstairs."

Mogale Kowang asked:

"But why would you book a mentally challenged person?"

Aminah Aisha VanDermatsy defended Skomota:

"Skomi is a special case; you'd find that he didn't even know about the show."

Joe Raphiri claimed:

"You can't trust a sick person."

The viral dancer and his manager, Moruti wa Dikota, issued an apology and had netizens in stitches at his demeanour:

Chukz FreshKing said:

"Skomota doesn't take these apologies seriously, he just wants to dance."

Belinda Tlhoaele joked:

"Now it looks like they are both mad, the energy is contagious!"

Mpoti Prince Motsai wrote:

"You guys are always apologising; it's probably the fifth gig you guys missed."

Odirile AudioCafe warned:

"Skomota needs to be saved from this guy before it’s too late."

An old clip of Skomota dancing emerges

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a throwback video of a young Skomota dancing at a wedding.

Netizens were convinced that Skomo was meant to be a star because of how he commanded the crowd and basically stole the show.

