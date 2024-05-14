Makhadzi recently showed off a rare makeup-free look that left tongues wagging

The singer flaunted her glowing skin and received endless compliments from netizens, who started seeing her in a different light

Mzansi showed love to Khadzi and admired her natural look, while some netizens questioned her noticeably lighter complexion

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi flaunted her makeup-free face in some new selfies. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Makhadzi, was feeling herself and showed off her no-makeup look. The Number 1 hitmaker has been pushing the bar with her recent looks and decided to tone it down by going natural, and her fans loved it!

Makhadzi shows off no-makeup look

Limpopo's it girl, Makhadzi, was a sight for sore eyes when she shared some makeup-free selfies showing off her glowing skin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer posted several snaps barefaced while seemingly getting her hair done.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her face card did not decline, the glow was blinding, and since her rumoured engagement, our girl has been doing the most in the looks department and has not dropped the ball:

"A selfie just to check if I am still alive."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's new selfies

Netizens admired Khadzi's barefaced snaps, while the men were ready to shoot their shots:

ChrisExcel102 said:

"Queen is slowly replacing Beyoncé."

siya_israel admitted:

"I was wrong about Makhadzi."

Big Brother Mzansi winner, Mpho Wa Badimo wrote:

"Skin is skinning, Ma!"

Meanwhile, some netizens suggested that the singer may have bleached her skin as she appeared lighter than usual:

ntlok6 said:

"If she bleached her skin, I'll never listen to her music again."

nomzilanga causioned Makhadzi:

"Ey, chomi, don't lighten skin too much with that Alicia skin care. That thing will turn against you at a later stage."

MshayiWas0 was concerned:

"Hayi man, did she do surgery or something? This is not the Khadzi we know."

Oscar Mbo accused of bleaching his skin

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo's photos that raised suspicion on social media.

The DJ/ producer was accused of bleaching his skin, where netizens pointed out his lighter-than-usual complexion.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News